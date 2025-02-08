How to watch the Super Bowl, what time does it start and where to watch

8 February 2025, 11:00

How to watch the Super Bowl, what time does it start and where to watch
How to watch the Super Bowl, what time does it start and where to watch. Picture: getty

By Anna Suffolk

How to stream the Super Bowl LIX in the UK for free and all the details on when Kendrick Lamar's halftime show will take place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Super Bowl Sunday is coming soon and fans are excited to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans.

Performing at the prestigious halftime show is none other than rapper Kendrick Lamar, who is set to demand the stage performing some of his hit tracks, likely to include Not Like Us and All The Stars with SZA.

So, how can you watch the Super Bowl in the UK, what time will Kendrick take to the stage UK time and where is it available to stream? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar is a very wealthy man.
Kendrick Lamar is performing at the Super Bowl. . Picture: Getty

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl in the UK:

The Super Bowl is easy to watch in the UK, with ITV1, ITVX and Sky Sports all streaming the game.

It is free to watch the Super Bowl on ITV with a TV Licence, with the ITV programme commencing at 10:45pm. The ITV programme ends at 4am, likely due to a post-match debrief and analysis.

Craig Doyle, Efe Obada, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell present coverage of Super Bowl LIX on ITV.

It's Super Bowl time!
It's Super Bowl time! Picture: Getty

What time does the 2025 Super Bowl start?

Kick-off for the huge sports game is scheduled to get underway at 11.30pm GMT.

Expect lots of theatrics at the start of the game, including fireworks, cheerleaders and DJs.

The match is expected to finish at around 3:30am on Monday morning, so prepare for a late night if you're staying up to watch!

The Super Bowl LIX Logo.
The Super Bowl LIX Logo. Picture: Getty

When exactly will Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance take place GMT?

As Kendrick Lamar is performing during the halftime show, he won't be taking to the stage at the start of the Super Bowl.

He is likely to take to the stage at 1am Monday morning GMT, and his halftime show is likely to last between 12 and 15 minutes.

Half time can last up to 30 minutes, with the rest of the time being used for commentary and special advertisements.

Kendrick released multiple disses against Drake.
Kendrick is performing this weekend. . Picture: Getty

