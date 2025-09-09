Summer Walker jokes about retirement amid VMAs date

By Shanai Dunglinson

Summer Walker shocked fans when she stepped out with a new boyfriend on the VMAs carpet in the run-up to her upcoming album ‘Finally Over It’. But she seemed to allude to ending her career? But why? Here are all the details.

Summer Walker had the Internet going crazy after debuting what fans are presuming is her new boyfriend, after they shared a kiss, but following the debut, she has hinted at retirement.

Despite her third album, ‘Finally Over It’, being set to come out later this year, she has posted something alluding to a break.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared with her 6.5 million followers a meme that pictured her and her mystery man, believed to be called James Neal, on the red carpet.

The meme was captioned: “When I’m tired of working, I ain’t gonna say nothing, but there will be signs.”

This post makes fun of the somewhat uncharacteristic move from the singer, as the mystery man is a lot older than her usual type, leading some fans to believe it was her ‘sugar daddy’.

One fan commented: “Go where you’re loved & treated well.”

Another said: “If Never let em know your next move was a person. 😂 👏”

The caption suggests she could be tired of working and moving towards a more quaint life with her new man.

The singer could just be making fun of the meme, but fans are concerned she could be being serious.

However, the singer's retirement is unlikely with her upcoming project hot incoming as well as her currently embarking on her American tour.