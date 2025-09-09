Summer Walker jokes about retirement amid VMAs date

9 September 2025, 17:39

Summer Walker jokes about retirement amid VMAs date
Summer Walker jokes about retirement amid VMAs date. Picture: Getty Images

By Shanai Dunglinson

Summer Walker shocked fans when she stepped out with a new boyfriend on the VMAs carpet in the run-up to her upcoming album ‘Finally Over It’. But she seemed to allude to ending her career? But why? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Summer Walker had the Internet going crazy after debuting what fans are presuming is her new boyfriend, after they shared a kiss, but following the debut, she has hinted at retirement.

Despite her third album, ‘Finally Over It’, being set to come out later this year, she has posted something alluding to a break.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared with her 6.5 million followers a meme that pictured her and her mystery man, believed to be called James Neal, on the red carpet.

Summer Walker with new man
Summer Walker with new man. Picture: Getty Images

The meme was captioned: “When I’m tired of working, I ain’t gonna say nothing, but there will be signs.”

This post makes fun of the somewhat uncharacteristic move from the singer, as the mystery man is a lot older than her usual type, leading some fans to believe it was her ‘sugar daddy’.

One fan commented: “Go where you’re loved & treated well.”

Another said: “If Never let em know your next move was a person. 😂 👏”

Summer Walker via Instagram
Summer Walker via Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @summerwalker

The caption suggests she could be tired of working and moving towards a more quaint life with her new man.

The singer could just be making fun of the meme, but fans are concerned she could be being serious.

However, the singer's retirement is unlikely with her upcoming project hot incoming as well as her currently embarking on her American tour.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Name, release date, features and all the clues

Inside Drake’s ‘Dog House’ lyrics & Kendrick diss in new ‘Iceman’ song

Inside Drake’s ‘Dog House’ lyrics & Kendrick diss in new ‘Iceman’ song

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to new man

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to new man

Mariah the Scientist ‘responds’ after Young Thug breakup rumours

Mariah the Scientist ‘responds’ after Young Thug breakup rumours

Trending

Tupac songs in order of release: Every 2Pac song

Tupac songs in order of release: Every 2Pac song

Who was Summer Walker’s date at the VMAs?

Who was Summer Walker’s date at the VMAs?

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together
Young Thug apologises to girlfriend Mariah The Scientist after leaked jail call

Young Thug apologises to girlfriend Mariah The Scientist after leaked jail call

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working