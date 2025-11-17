Summer Walker ‘No’ lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Finally Over It’

17 November 2025, 17:16

Summer Walker ‘No’ lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Finally Over It’. Picture: Getty Images

Summer is back again with her latest project, ‘Finally Over It’, with songs ‘Go Girl’ and ‘Give Me a Reason’, healing fans everywhere, ditching all ideas of a boyfriend or husband. But what are the full lyrics to her song ‘No’, and what does it mean?

Summer Walker has returned with her third album in her trilogy, ‘Finally Over It’, with it taking over the RnB scene with tracks ‘Go Girl’ and ‘FMT’ signifying that Summer is here to stay - but it is ‘No’ that fans are curious about.

This emotional 18-track album represents the singer's newest era, where she is ‘done’ with men, following her promotion with the album, with her VMAs date, and ‘husband’ on the album cover.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

‘No’ appears on Disc 1 of the album, ‘For Better’. It is a sample of Beyoncé’s track ‘Yes’, which can be heard in the intro.

Summer flips the original love song into a breakup ballad about an unbalanced relationship.

Here are the full lyrics.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

Full lyrics to Summer Walker ‘No’ from new album, ‘Finally Over It’

[Intro: Summer Walker & Beyoncé]

No

Yes to your number and yes to you dating me

Yes, we can be together, but you gotta wait for me

First time I say no, it's like I never said yes

(It's like I never said yes)

[Verse 1]

You got it, babe, it's whatever you need

Even though what I do you won't do for me

Drop you off, driving crazy at high speeds

Like you got somewhere to go, or you got somewhere to be

Ain't offer me no cash and bring it back on E (Ooh, that's that)

And then you got the nerve to ask what we got to eat (It-it-it's crazy)

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause you want me slaving ovеr a hot stove

You want me ironing and folding up your clothes

You want mе to cater to you, never tell you no

You want me to lose myself just to keep your home

[Chorus]

But the answer's no, no, no (No, no, no)

The answer is no, no, no (No, no, no-no)

You used to hearing yes, but I can't take no more

Get used to hearing this, 'cause the answer's no

No

[Verse 2]

Make you feel like every day's your day (But I'm present today)

But hold my tongue when I got stuff to say (Don't wanna p**s you off)

Just wanna keep the peace up in the home

Tryna meet all your demands when you ain't even got no goals (It's crazy)

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause you want me slaving over a hot stove

You want me ironing and folding up your clothes

You want me to cater to you, never tell you no

You want me to lose myself just to keep your home (But I don't care)

[Chorus]

But the answer's no, no, no (No, no, no)

The answer's no, no, no (No, no, no-no)

You used to hearing yes, but I can't take no more

Get used to hearing this 'cause the answer's no

[Bridge]

Don't know what it's gonna take to get you out your own way

What else is left to say?

At this point I refuse to entertain

The same mistake

[Chorus]

All I got for you is no, no, no (No, no, no)

The answer is no, no, no (No, no,no-no)

You used to hearing yes, but I can't take no more

Get used to hearing this 'cause the answer's no

No

Summer Walker – No (Official Lyric Video)

