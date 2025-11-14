Summer Walker ‘FMT’ lyrics & meaning as she drops new album

Summer Walker ‘FMT’ lyrics & meaning as she drops new album. Picture: Getty Images

Summer Walker is back with her new album ‘Finally Over It’ with tracks like ‘Robbed You’ and ‘Go Girl’ already hits. The album features artists like Chris Brown to Sexyy Red, but it is the track ‘F**k My Type’ that has fans in a chokehold, with the music video serving visuals. Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Summer Walker has dropped her new album ‘Finally Over It’ with the track ‘FMT’ winning fans over, them dying for a tour from the artist.

The track coincides with all of the album promotion she has been doing, showing off her new type in the form of her VMA date, James Neal, and her new ‘husband’ on the album cover.‘

F**k My Type’ defines the RnB singer’s newest era, where she has declared she is officially over men, following her previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Rico Recklezz.

The song is a slow acoustic-style song, an emotional ballad to her past.But what is the song about?

Here are the full lyrics.

Summer Walker ‘FMT’ lyrics from the new album ‘Finally Over It’?

[Intro]

F**k my type, throw away my expectations

Just fake it, let's just fake it

Dress it up nice, polished and prim

You think I’m her, but I know you're not him

Oh, know you're not him

[Verse 1]

Oh, but who the f**k cares?

I’m tired of trying, let's make Daddy proud

Even if we're lyin', cause no one will know, oh

Take me out, show me off, smile's what they say

"Honey, he's rich, so swallow your pain"

[Pre-Chorus]

I rather just get this s**t over with

Push back my memories of an ex-boyfriend

I loved so damn much, he was so damn fun

But I'll never be enough, and it sucks 'cause

[Chorus]

F**k my type

Why do I like him? He will never treat me right

No, no, no, so

F**k my type

So I’m trading a broken heart

For a good life

Oh-oh

[Verse 2]

They said, "Girl, can’t you see, won't you open your eyes?

The places you’ll reach, you'll go higher and higher

You need someone who's gonna equal your fame

Give your last names, and come save the day

So cute and innocent, you want love, no doubt"

I must be missing something, ain't that what life’s about?

Genuine love, and passionate touches, laughter

I hate this transactional stuff

[Pre-Chorus]

Rather just get this s**t over with

Push back my memories of an ex- boyfriend

I loved so damn much, he was so damn fun

But I'll never be enough, and it sucks 'cause

[Chorus]

F**k my type

Why do I like him? He will never treat me right

No, no, no, so

F**k my type

So I'm trading a broken heart

For a good life, ah, yeah