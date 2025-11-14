Summer Walker ‘FMT’ lyrics & meaning as she drops new album
14 November 2025, 13:02
Summer Walker is back with her new album ‘Finally Over It’ with tracks like ‘Robbed You’ and ‘Go Girl’ already hits. The album features artists like Chris Brown to Sexyy Red, but it is the track ‘F**k My Type’ that has fans in a chokehold, with the music video serving visuals. Here are the full lyrics.
Listen to this article
Summer Walker has dropped her new album ‘Finally Over It’ with the track ‘FMT’ winning fans over, them dying for a tour from the artist.
The track coincides with all of the album promotion she has been doing, showing off her new type in the form of her VMA date, James Neal, and her new ‘husband’ on the album cover.‘
- Is Summer Walker going on tour for ‘Finally Over It’ album?
- SZA finally weighs in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef
- Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to 'husband'
F**k My Type’ defines the RnB singer’s newest era, where she has declared she is officially over men, following her previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Rico Recklezz.
The song is a slow acoustic-style song, an emotional ballad to her past.But what is the song about?
Here are the full lyrics.
Summer Walker ‘FMT’ lyrics from the new album ‘Finally Over It’?
[Intro]
F**k my type, throw away my expectations
Just fake it, let's just fake it
Dress it up nice, polished and prim
You think I’m her, but I know you're not him
Oh, know you're not him
[Verse 1]
Oh, but who the f**k cares?
I’m tired of trying, let's make Daddy proud
Even if we're lyin', cause no one will know, oh
Take me out, show me off, smile's what they say
"Honey, he's rich, so swallow your pain"
[Pre-Chorus]
I rather just get this s**t over with
Push back my memories of an ex-boyfriend
I loved so damn much, he was so damn fun
But I'll never be enough, and it sucks 'cause
[Chorus]
F**k my type
Why do I like him? He will never treat me right
No, no, no, so
F**k my type
So I’m trading a broken heart
For a good life
Oh-oh
[Verse 2]
They said, "Girl, can’t you see, won't you open your eyes?
The places you’ll reach, you'll go higher and higher
You need someone who's gonna equal your fame
Give your last names, and come save the day
So cute and innocent, you want love, no doubt"
I must be missing something, ain't that what life’s about?
Genuine love, and passionate touches, laughter
I hate this transactional stuff
[Pre-Chorus]
Rather just get this s**t over with
Push back my memories of an ex- boyfriend
I loved so damn much, he was so damn fun
But I'll never be enough, and it sucks 'cause
[Chorus]
F**k my type
Why do I like him? He will never treat me right
No, no, no, so
F**k my type
So I'm trading a broken heart
For a good life, ah, yeah
Summer Walker - FMT (Official Music Video)