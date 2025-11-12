Is Summer Walker going on tour for ‘Finally Over It’ album?

Is Summer Walker going on tour for 'Finally Over It' album?

Summer Walker announced her new album, ‘Finally Over It’, is dropping super soon, but will she be doing some concerts alongside the project? And will her new ‘husband’ be by her side? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Summer Walker’s new album, ‘Finally Over It’, is dropping this November with artists Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and a whole lot more featuring.

The artist was once a shy performer, believe it or not, but has slowly come into her own over the last few years, becoming a fantastic performer.

Most recently, she performed for fans on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour, but will she be doing her own tour for this new album?

Here are all the details.

When is Summer Walker doing a ‘Finally Over It’ tour?

The singer has been ramping up her stage performances in her concerts earlier this year at the Breezy Bowl, building up fans’ anticipation.

The ‘Heart of A Woman’ singer hasn’t headlined a tour since 2022, on her ‘The Summer Walker Series’ tour, but even this tour was only 3 dates.

Whilst she has had some iconic festival performances, including the viral moment from London’s own Wireless Festival in 2022, as well as her Wireless appearance this year, a big world tour hasn’t been done.

As it currently stands, there has not been a tour announcement for her new album.

However, with the album dropping on November 14th, a tour could be announced shortly after, as it is expected that the artist is gearing up to give the fans what they want.

Fans are desperate, being deprived of a real concert for years, and with the star becoming more comfortable on stage, it seems like the next logical move.

One fan wrote: “Summer Walker really drop Friday I know my sister going on tour after this album.”

Another said: “Praying summer walker goes on her own tour after this album drops😩😩😩 I need to feel these songs in person.”

Check back here for all your tour info, when it is hopefully announced!