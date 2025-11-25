Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ lyrics & meaning

Summer Walker released her new album ‘Finally Over It’ with tracks like ‘Go Girl’ and ‘FMT’. Whilst she’s been in the news surrounding her relationship with Rich The Kid, her song ‘Finally Over It’ feels more appropriate than ever. Here are the full lyrics.

Summer Walker has finally released her highly anticipated new album ‘Finally Over It’, with the star officially in her new era.

The song feels like a book closed on her series of ‘Over It’ albums, with the singer seeming to swear off men for good.

This song, ‘Finally Over It’, is an angelic song with harps and violin that is Summer’s final song on the album.

Full lyrics of Summer Walker ‘Finally Over It’ from new album

[Verse 1]

Oh, it's over

All the mess, over

All the stress, over

Oh, no more crying in public

Our love bipolar, finally over

Oh, for you I pray

[Chorus]

Sure you wanna share your last name with me?

Baby, I'm sure I do

With you, love doesn't hurt

Love is for better or worse, so I do, I do

I don't know what you see

But you take me and all I carry, so I do

[Verse 2]

No one else can take it

Say I'm overcomplicated

I got too many issues I never solved

I've been jaded, I have questions

All the good ones taken

So for me, you must've been waiting

Forever used to sound impossible

[Chorus]

Sure you wanna share your last name with me?

Baby, I'm sure I do

With you, love doesn't hurt

Love is for better or worse, so I do, I do

I don't know what you see

But you take me and all I carry, so I do