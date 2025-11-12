When is Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ dropping? Album tracklist & features revealed

When is Summer Walker’s new album ‘Finally Over It’ dropping? Tracklist & features revealed

Summer Walker is finally back with her brand new album ‘Finally Over It’, following her rollout with her ‘husband’ on the album cover, as well as debuting her VMA date, and ‘boyfriend’, James Neal. But who is on the album? And when is its release date?

Summer Walker is finally releasing her new album, ‘Finally Over It’, after dropping the lead single ‘Heart of a Woman’ a year ago.

Fans have been dying for some new music from the RnB star following the success of her previous album ‘Still Over It’, which dropped over 4 years ago!

Summer has remained one of the strongest voices of the genre, healing fans’ hearts as well as her music defining different eras of both her and her fans’ lives.

The album promo kicked off on the red carpet with her VMAs date, James Neal, whom she kissed and indicated was her new man and symbol of her new type.

This has also been emulated on her album cover, where she debuted an older man as her husband, in theme with the incoming track ‘F**k My Type’.

Summer Walker teases new project

But ‘Finally Over It’ is finally dropping, but when exactly? And who is on it?

Here are all the details

What is Summer Walker’s new album ‘Finally Over It’, release date?

Summer has been teasing her fans with new music for over a year now, making the promo run one to remember.

She has recently stepped out as a bin-man around the streets of New York, collecting fans’ exes' belongings, in an iconic turquoise dump truck.

The release date has been announced as November 14th ,2025.

Atlanta I’m on the way! First stop @Morehouse college … pull up on me #FinallyOverIt Dump Truck tour @youtube pic.twitter.com/KhdIyEgYOD — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 8, 2025

So the artist has held out on her promise for new music and is dropping so soon!

Who is featured on Summer Walker’s new album, ‘Finally Over It’?

The album is stacked with musicians as well as one iconic celeb.

Summer is not messing around, with ‘Finally Over It’ featuring over 10 artists.

These include: Anderson Paak, Sailorr, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Latto, Bryson Tiller, Teddy Swimms, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Mariah The Scientist, Brent Faiyaz, Monaleo, and the surprise feature of Nene Leaks.

The artist also listed some producers who worked on the album, including artists Lil Yachty and Jeremih, as well as Nineteen85, Jean Baptiste, Troy Taylor, and Bryan Michael, who have several Grammy nominations between them.

So, essentially…fans are in for a treat!

What is the track list for Summer Walker’s new album, ‘Finally Over It’?

The album features two discs, the first called ‘For Better’, the other ‘For Worse’, a play on the wedding theme on the album cover.In total, there are 18 tracks.

They are:

Disc 1 – For Better

Scars

Robbed You ft. Mariah The Scientist

No

Go Girl ft. Latto

Baby ft. Chris Brown

1-800 Heartbreak ft. Anderson Paak

Heart of a Woman

Situationship

Give Me A Reason ft. Bryson Tiller

Disc 2 – For Worse

FMT

How Sway ft. Sailorr

Baller ft. Sexyy Red, GloRilla and Monaleo

Don’t Make Me Do It/Tempted

Get Yo Boy ft. 21 Savage

Number One ft. Brent Faiyaz

Stitch Me Up

Allegedly ft. Teddy Swimms

Finally Over It