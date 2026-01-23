Summer Walker ‘Finally Over It’ UK tour 2026: Tickets, concert dates & presale

23 January 2026, 12:06

Summer Walker ‘Finally Over It’ 2026 UK tour 2026: Tickets, concert dates & presale
Summer Walker ‘Finally Over It’ 2026 UK tour 2026: Tickets, concert dates & presale. Picture: Getty Images

Summer Walker has announced a brand-new tour for her album ‘Finally Over It’, taking over the UK, with a stop in London, as well as North America, with support from Odeal. The RnB singer is coming to the UK, but how do you get tickets? & When is presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Summer Walker’s newest album ‘Finally Over It’ gave fans ‘No’, ‘Heart of a Woman’, and ‘FMT’, and she is now finally bringing a tour to the UK, London specifically - but how do you get tickets?

The RnB artist is one of the most prominent voices in the new-era of the genre, with her having almost 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

The singer, who once struggled with confidence on stage, has blossomed as a recent support act on the ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ tour with Chris Brown, and has a special place in her heart for her British fans following her emotional Wireless Festival.

This is her first tour since 2022, and a lot has changed for Summer since.

But how do you get tickets? & When is the concert?

When is Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ 2026 London concert? & How do you get tickets?

Summer Walker tour
Summer Walker tour. Picture: Alamy and Instagram

The ‘Girls Need Love’ singer is doing her first-ever arena tour, taking her newest album ‘Finally Over It’ to the stage.

Growing in her stage presence and confidence, this is set to be an unmissable show.

Summer will be performing just one date in the entirety of Europe and the UK, taking to the stage in London.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

The singer will be performing at the O2, London, on August 2nd.

Tickets are available for presale on January 28th from 10 am.

The presale is available from here and here.

General sale begins on January 29th from 10 am.

You can access that from here.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Fan tributes pour in for the late XXXTentacion’s birthday

Fan tributes pour in for the late XXXTentacion’s birthday

The BRIT Awards 2026: Full list of nominations & how to vote

The BRIT Awards 2026: Full list of nominations & how to vote

Is A$AP Rocky going on a ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ tour?

A$AP Rocky 'Don't Be Dumb' 2026 UK tour: Dates, tickets & presale

Brooklyn Beckham statement: What really happened with Victoria & David at the wedding

Brooklyn Beckham statement: What really happened with Victoria & David at the wedding

Trending

‘You Me & Comedy’ 2026 with Mike Epps, Eddie Griffin & Marlon Wayans: Date, Tickets & Venue

‘You Me & Comedy’ 2026 with Mike Epps, Eddie Griffin & Marlon Wayans: Date, Tickets & Venue

Tickets

Is Marlon Lundgren Garcia in Euphoria season 3?

Is Marlon Lundgren Garcia in Euphoria season 3?

Chris Brown shares ‘real’ meaning behind his name

Chris Brown shares ‘real’ meaning behind his name

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars 2026: Contestants, bombshells & ages

Bruno Mars' The Romantic UK tour in 2026 & how much are tickets?

Bruno Mars' The Romantic UK tour in 2026 & how much are tickets?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working