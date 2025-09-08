Who was Summer Walker’s date at the VMAs?

Who was Summer Walker’s date at the VMAs? Picture: Getty Images

Summer Walker has sent the Internet into a frenzy after stepping out with a new boyfriend on the VMA red carpet. But who is he? And when did she break up with Rico Recklezz?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Summer Walker stepped out with a mystery man at the VMAs, and fans are certain it is her new partner, after the pair shared a kiss on the carpet.

The R&B singer had recently broken up with Rico Recklezz earlier this year in May 2025, after stating she was “over men”.

The mystery man seemed to be considerably older than Summer, and a complete change to her usual type, the singer clearly trying something new after her previous relationships.

Summer Walker with mystery man. Picture: Getty Images

The pair seemed overjoyed with each other, the man having his hand on her hip throughout all the interviews.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed their relationship status.

Summer said: “This is my special friend.”

When asked, “How special?” she responded: “Mind y’all business.”

Summer Walker with her man. Picture: Getty Images

The mystery man also spoke, giving just a little bit of information about himself.

The ‘Girls Need Love’ singer wore a Pamela Anderson-inspired outfit, her partner claiming to be the Tommy Lee to her Pamela, further solidifying the romance rumours.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, the couple also revealed that they met through mutual friends, which makes the pairing even more mysterious.

Interview of Summer Walker at the MTV #VMAs tonight. pic.twitter.com/HT6jWNVMEA — swinfos (@swinfos) September 8, 2025

Fans are excited by the unlikely pairing, them being happy to see the singer happy.

One fan commented: “I loooooove summer walkers new bf she’s so slay for that.”

Another said: “Summer Walker got her a white sugar daddy I know that’s right and he looks happy to be with her.”

Fans seem to have put their detective hats on and found the man's Instagram account, @jweatherlyneal, which seems to suggest he is an actor. His name is listed as James Neal.

Some are arguing that because of his profession, this could be a publicity stunt for the singer's upcoming album, 'Finally Over It', however, this is just speculation.