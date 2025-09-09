Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to new man

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to new man. Picture: Getty Images

Summer Walker has stepped out with her latest alleged partner at the VMAs, but the R&B singer and mother-of-three has had a few high-profile exes. But who? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Summer Walker’s music is famous for addressing her love and heartbreak, but she has now seemingly debuted a new romance in the form of a mystery boyfriend on the VMAs carpet.

She is a mother to three children, Bubbles Renee Walker, and two twin boys who she has not yet revealed their names.

Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst her newest partner seems to be a man of privacy, the singer is no stranger to a high-profile ex.

But who exactly has she dated? And who are her baby daddies?

Here are all the details.

Summer Walker and Mystery VMAs date (2025)

Summer Walker made headlines in September 2025 when she stepped onto the VMAs red carpet with an older gentleman who appeared different to her usual type.

Summer Walker & VMAs date. Picture: Getty Images

The pair seemed cosy, him having his hand around her during the award show, him standing by her through all her interviews, the couple even sharing a kiss on the carpet.

Whilst they didn’t give much away, they let slip that they met through mutual friends.

Fans seem to have identified the man as, James Neal, however, this is just related to an Instagram account, @jweatherlyneal.

Neither individual has confirmed his identity.Summer is seemingly basking in the newfound mystery of her latest relationship, whilst some fans argue that this could be a publicity stunt for her upcoming album.

Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz (2024-25)

Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz. Picture: Twitter

This relationship was short-lived after they both went public in late 2024.

Rico was in the music industry, much like the ‘Girls Need Love’ singer, making the couple a celebrity pair.

The rapper revealed that he had in fact, been trying to pursue the singer for years prior, Summer finally giving in to Rico’s persistence.

However, the star announced their breakup in May 2025, in what seemed to be an amicable split.

In a post to Instagram, she said: “I like being girly and dainty. I don’t like nothing taking me out of that.”

Rico Recklezz refused to let the Jamaican workers give Summer Walker a mud massage. 😂

pic.twitter.com/LiKygXitEQ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 12, 2025

Summer Walker & Coop Cashington (2024)

Summer first debuted her new romance with Coop on her 28th birthday in April 2024, sharing a carousel of posts picturing her new man.

Coop is less known in the celebrity world, but is an amateur content creator.

Summer Walker & Coop Cashington. Picture: Instagram via @summerwalker

Following a string of serious allegations from his previous exes, fans turned against this relationship, worried about the star's well-being.

They seemed loved up but called it quits for an unknown reason, this being one of the singer’s more private relationships.

Summer Walker & Lil Meech (2023)

Summer and Lil Meech started dating in March 2023, following a series of snaps and sightings of the pair.

Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., seemed very loved-up with the singer, but things quickly turned messy.

This pair is most recognisable for their fallout, following Ring Doorbell footage showing the rapper and actor entering another woman's home.

The footage went viral, and Summer held nothing back in a very public breakup involving the ‘Heart Of A Woman’ singer publicly bashing him on socials.

Their relationship ended after 7 months.

Summer Walker & LVRD Pharaoh (2021-22)

Summer Walker & LVD. Picture: Instargram via @summerwalker

Debatably one of her more recognisable exes, this couple famously got each other's names tattooed on their faces, the singer still having ‘Larry’ above her eyebrow.

Both seemed to be deeply in love with each other despite falling very quickly into the romance following Summer’s explosive breakup from her previous ex, London On Da Track.

The singer announced she was pregnant with the rapper’s twin boys in June 2022, however, they broke up just before the twins' birth in December of the same year.

The pair had an amicable split, though, Summer claiming she wouldn’t be removing the tattoo of his real name because she “still had love for him”.

Summer Walker & London On Da Track (2019-21)

Summer Walker & London on Da Track. Picture: Getty Images

This was the singer's first public boyfriend, as well as being Summer’s longest relationship.

The producer was a huge influence on the singer’s second album, ‘Still Over It’, on which she addresses their explosive breakup, even referencing him by name.

The pair are believed to have met when London helped produce her debut album, with him having a part in her success.

The couple had an on-and-off again relationship, the singer falling pregnant with her first child, Bubbles, in November 2021, but they called it quits shortly after.

Whilst they had broken up a few times, their final breakup, Summer claimed, was because of issues with his other baby mothers and called him a ‘male chauvinist’.