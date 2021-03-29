Did Summer Walker have her baby? Has the singer given birth?

Summer Walker has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with producer boyfriend London On Da Track. Picture: Instagram

The 'Girls Need Love' singer, 24, welcomed her first child with the hip-hop producer, 30, last week, and while there's no official word yet on the baby's name, the couple affectionally refer to her as 'Princess Bubblegum'.

London, who already has two children from previous relationships, posted a tribute to his new baby on Instagram alongside a photo of himself holding her hand.

"From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special I’m overwhelmed wit Joy," he wrote. "I Can’t even this Allah’s best birthday gift to me ... priceless moments u can value forever ♾ @erykahbadu gratitude beloved for the genuineness and love.

"We grateful for yu being a part of our lil Princess bubblegum journey. @summerwalker this gift I can cherish 4L."

Summer hasn't publicly addressed the birth of her daughter yet, but the singer did post a series of selfies over the weekend in a figure-hugging orange dress - with not a baby bump in sight.

Summer has previously stated that she won't be sharing images of her child online after a fan created a fake page under the newborn's nickname, @1princessbubblegum.

"So i guess a fan made this page, but let's be very clear, there will be no pictures of my child on the internet," she wrote. "So let's all forget I was pregnant and move on with our lives so i can enjoy my little angel in peace."

Congratulations, Summer and London!