Summer breaks silence after stepping out with ‘new man’

Summer Walker has finally addressed her viral VMAs date with her mystery new ‘boyfriend’. But what did she have to say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Summer Walker attends VMAs

Summer Walker caused a stir last week when she stepped out with a new mystery man on her arm to the VMAs, leaving fans with many questions.

The man, who fans believe to have identified as James Neal, is a far cry from the singer’s previous type, being notably a lot older than the star’s previous boyfriends.

The couple looked super loved up, even posing for a kiss on the carpet, but kept the nature of their relationship much more private.

Summer Walker & VMAs date. Picture: Getty Images

Because of her new man’s significant age difference, some fans were quick to joke he was Summer’s ‘sugar daddy’.

One fan commented: “Gurl is in her bag her sugar daddy did her right ikdr.”She has now spoken out for the first time on her new man and addressed the ‘sugar daddy’ accusations.

Taking to Instagram live, the ‘White Tee’ singer responded to a fan comment that said: “You don’t need a sugar daddy, you are your own sugar daddy.”

Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

She said: “You sound like one of them n****s that be like, calling girls big money. I don’t care, I don’t care if I’ve got my own money. I’m sick of paying for my own s**t .”

She continued: “I don’t give a damn if I’ve got my own money. My money is mine, your money is mine.”

So, it seems that she may have confirmed the rumours that her VMAs date was in fact her ‘sugar daddy’, but she is still keeping her cards close to her chest.

Whilst the nature of the couple's relationship is still mysterious, this is the most she has said on the topic, so perhaps she will drip-feed us some more information in due time

.However she seems happy, so fans are content with that!