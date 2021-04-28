Steve Harvey slammed for claiming men and women can’t be friends in resurfaced clip

The American TV host has come under fire for claiming men are "incapable" of being just friends with women.

Steve Harvey has received backlash for claiming men and women can't be friends in an old resurfaced clip.

Over the past few days, the American TV star has been highly criticised for his opinions on men being "incapable" of maintaining a strict friendship with women.

At the time, he was promoting his controversial book 'Straight Talk, No Chaser:How to Find, Keep, and Understand a Man'.

A clip of Steve Harvey making an appearance on CNN’s Face to Face with Fredricka from 2010 resurfaced online.

In the video which has gone viral, Harvey claims a man is “incapable” of having a platonic friendship with a woman without an ulterior motive.

In the clip he says "I don't have female friends," said the comedian/actor. He continued "I don't. I'm incapable of that," he added.

Explaining why he is incapable of having female friends, Harvey said: "Because, you know, come on... Well, because I have a wife, and-- okay, let's get rid of this myth right here."

"You're an attractive woman. There's some guy somewhere saying, 'yeah, we're friends,' that's not true. He's your friend only because you have made it absolutely clear that nothing else is happening except this friendship we have."

"We remain your friends in hopes that one day, there'll be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor."

“And trust and believe that guy that you think is just your buddy, he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity,” the Family Feud host contended.

"Trust and believe that the guy that you think is just your buddy... he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity. Because we're guys! 99.9% of us think that way."

Fans hit back at Harvey's claims, calling them "outdated" and that he is perpetuating existing stereotypes of "predatory men". People also claimed he is a "misogynist" and "sexist" as he is encouraging messaging that women are "sexual objects".

One fan wrote "Steve Harvey is a misogynist and sexist so let’s start there. He is “incapable” of being friends with woman because he doesn’t see their value as people beyond what he can get for them sexually."

"That’s a flaw on his part. If he viewed women as people, this wouldn’t be a problem."

Another fan wrote "Damn straight he’s projecting predatory behavior".

