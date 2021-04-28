Steve Harvey slammed for claiming men and women can’t be friends in resurfaced clip

28 April 2021, 16:55

The American TV host has come under fire for claiming men are "incapable" of being just friends with women.

Steve Harvey has received backlash for claiming men and women can't be friends in an old resurfaced clip.

Who is Lori Harvey's dad? Is Steve Harvey her father?

Over the past few days, the American TV star has been highly criticised for his opinions on men being "incapable" of maintaining a strict friendship with women.

At the time, he was promoting his controversial book 'Straight Talk, No Chaser:How to Find, Keep, and Understand a Man'.

Steve Harvey has been blasted on social media for claiming men can't have friendships with women.
Steve Harvey has been blasted on social media for claiming men can't have friendships with women. Picture: Getty

A clip of Steve Harvey making an  appearance on CNN’s Face to Face with Fredricka from 2010 resurfaced online.

In the video which has gone viral, Harvey claims a man is “incapable” of having a platonic friendship with a woman without an ulterior motive.

In the clip he says "I don't have female friends," said the comedian/actor. He continued "I don't. I'm incapable of that," he added.

Explaining why he is incapable of having female friends, Harvey said: "Because, you know, come on... Well, because I have a wife, and-- okay, let's get rid of this myth right here."

"You're an attractive woman. There's some guy somewhere saying, 'yeah, we're friends,' that's not true. He's your friend only because you have made it absolutely clear that nothing else is happening except this friendship we have."

"We remain your friends in hopes that one day, there'll be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor."

“And trust and believe that guy that you think is just your buddy, he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity,” the Family Feud host contended.

"Trust and believe that the guy that you think is just your buddy... he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity. Because we're guys! 99.9% of us think that way."

Steve Harvey was promoting his controversial book 'Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find, Keep, and Understand a Man' at the time of the interview.
Steve Harvey was promoting his controversial book 'Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find, Keep, and Understand a Man' at the time of the interview. Picture: Getty

Fans hit back at Harvey's claims, calling them "outdated" and that he is perpetuating existing stereotypes of "predatory men". People also claimed he is a "misogynist" and "sexist" as he is encouraging messaging that women are "sexual objects".

One fan wrote "Steve Harvey is a misogynist and sexist so let’s start there. He is “incapable” of being friends with woman because he doesn’t see their value as people beyond what he can get for them sexually."

"That’s a flaw on his part. If he viewed women as people, this wouldn’t be a problem."

Another fan wrote "Damn straight he’s projecting predatory behavior".

See other responses below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Sydney Chase? Name, age & Instagram revealed

Who is Sydney Chase? Name, age & Instagram revealed

Khloe Kardashian's BF Tristan Thompson 'in touch' with Sydney Chase just after True's 3rd birthday

Khloe Kardashian's BF Tristan Thompson 'in touch' with Sydney Chase just after True's 3rd birthday
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: Date, location, tickets & more

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: date, location, tickets & more
Where did DMX grow up? Early life and career

Where did DMX grow up? Early life, childhood, career timeline & more

Trending

Willow Smith 'Transparent Soul' lyrics meaning explained

Willow Smith 'Transparent Soul' lyrics meaning explained

Wireless Festival 2021 full line-up confirmed: dates, tickets, venue & more

Wireless Festival 2021 line-up confirmed: dates, tickets, venue & more

Tickets

Eminem NFT collection: 'Shady Con' digital assets, where to buy & more

Eminem NFT collection: 'Shady Con' digital assets, where to buy & more

Eminem

Chris Brown sends fans wild after recreating nostalgic 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)' dance

Chris Brown sends fans wild after recreating nostalgic 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)' dance

Chris Brown

Usher previews 'Confessions Part III'

Usher 'Confessions 2' new album: tracklist, release date, songs, lyrics, features & more

Usher