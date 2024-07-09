Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation announce 'MORE LIFE' musical concert to celebrate his life & legacy

Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation announce 'MORE LIFE' musical concert to celebrate his life & legacy. Picture: Client

By Anna Suffolk

The biggest names in music will come together in a once-in-a-generation musical event to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence.

The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation has revealed a one-off musical event to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence, on what should have been his 50th birthday.

Wretch 32 and NAO are among the artists set to perform in generation-defining, multi-artist, cross-genre line-up at the O2 Arena, London on Friday 13th September.

Featuring some of the UK’s most acclaimed live performers, special guests, and hosts, the event will bring together a curated line-up of generation-defining artists representing the future of Stephen’s legacy.

The line up so far for More Life - Pass The Mic. Picture: Client

Some of the UK’s most influential artists have been confirmed to take part, including D Double E, Ghetts and The Kanneh-Masons, with many more notable names to be announced in the coming weeks.

Jess Neil - The Chief Executive of the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation said: "It's not just about remembering Stephen, it's about the power that his legacy inspires people to drive change."

The artists and industry leaders behind this project are coming together to celebrate the power of Black culture, community, and allyship, and to honour Stephen’s remarkable legacy.

Stephen Lawrence was tragically killed at the age of 18. Picture: Getty

Baroness Lawrence, Stephen Lawrence’s mother and Founder of SLDF, commented: "The 13th September will be a time for reflection and celebration and a moment to uplift the beauty and brilliance of our community. Together, we can make a collective commitment to building a kinder, more equitable society in Stephen's name."

On 22 April 1993, at the age of just 18, Stephen was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack. He didn’t know his killers and his killers didn’t know him. After the initial police investigation, five suspects were arrested but not convicted.

A public inquiry into the handling of Stephen’s case was held in 1998, leading to the publication of the Macpherson Report, which has been called ‘one of the most important moments in the modern history of criminal justice in Britain’.

It led to profound cultural changes in attitudes to racism, to the law and to police practice. It also paved the way for a greater understanding of discrimination of all forms and new equalities legislation.

General release tickets will be available from Friday 12th July at 10:00am BST.