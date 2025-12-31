Stefon Diggs faces strangulation and assault charges amid incident with chef

Stefon Diggs faces strangulation and assault charges amid incident with chef. Picture: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs, Cardi B’s boyfriend and baby daddy, has been accused of assaulting his private chef following a financial dispute. But what are Stefon Diggs’ charges? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, who is currently dating Cardi B, is facing strangulation and assault charges after an altercation with his private chef.

News broke after a court hearing on December 30th assessing the assault, resulting in the court proceeding moving forward in charging Stefon.

The alleged incident took place on December 2nd, when the chef claims that a sports star came into her bedroom and engaged in a heated discussion about the chef’s payment.

Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

She then says that she was ‘smacked across the face’ and Stefon tried to strangle her, ultimately throwing her on the bed.

The New England Patriots player has denied the allegations made against him, with his football team also putting out a statement regarding the incident, siding with him.

The NFL team wrote: “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon.”

Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

Because of Stefon’s fame, the chef was hesitant to go to the police, but ultimately did two weeks after the incident.

Leaked messages supposedly between the private chef and the 32-year-old show the dispute over payment.

He wrote: “I won’t be paying you s**t. F**k, I look like paying you and another chef…You got my address, tell them come take the money then f**k u talm, bout.”

The chef claimed that Stefon demanded she vacate the property for a week back in November because he was having house guests.

Alleged text messages. Picture: Getty Images and Twitter

However, she insisted she was meant to be paid for that week as her contract stated, and the fact she would be out of work, the celebrity’s response was to refer her to his assistant, who demanded she sign a non-disclosure agreement before payment. The chef refused.

While Stefon defends his innocence, there are some claims that Cardi herself had contacted the chef, asking her not to press charges, with some reports suggesting she tried to pay her off.

However, these claims are not verified.

The case is expected to escalate, it is not yet known if there will be a trial or the dispute will be settled out of court.