What is Stefon Diggs’ salary? Inside his net worth. Picture: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs has blown up since his relationship with Cardi B and the announcement of their pregnancy, but how much is he worth? Whilst Cardi is super successful, how successful is her boyfriend? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Stefon Diggs has been thrust into global headlines after the announcement of his girlfriend Cardi B’s pregnancy announcement.

The couple are both celebrities in their own right, both being successful in their respective fields.

Stefon plays for the NFL team, the New England Patriots, and is highly respected.

With Cardi topping the charts with her new album drop ‘Am I The Drama?’, it appears the couple is battling it out for the most successful.

So who actually earns more?

Here are all the details.

What is Stefon Diggs’ net worth?

Stefon, 31, has been playing American football professionally since 2012.

He is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, currently playing for the New England Patriots.

The player also models on the side, as well as owning his own luxury fashion house, LIEM, and his own hot sauce company, Diggs 14.

That being said, where does his net worth stand in comparison to Cardi's? She is worth $101.6 million (£75.1 million), making her the second richest female rapper ever.

Stefon’s recent contract is a three-year deal worth $69 million (£51 million).

His overall net worth is estimated to be around $60 million (£44 million).

The sports star still has his business ventures to boost it even further.

So, combined, this celebrity couple is worth a staggering £135 million!