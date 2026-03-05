Why is Stefon Diggs being released from New England Patriots team? Stats and contract explained

Why is Stefon Diggs being released from New England Patriots team? Stats and contract explained. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Stefon Diggs, Cardi B’s baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, has been released from his NFL contract – but why? And what is his net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stefon Diggs, who played in the NFL Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, is being released from his contract, following a split from ex-girlfriend Cardi B.

The sports star has had a tough last few months, from a loss at the Super Bowl, his split from his baby mum Cardi, to his ongoing legal battle with his previous private chef.

But now, his NFL team has dropped him in a shock move just 1 year into his 3-year contract.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

On March 4th, the New England Patriots chose to move on from Stefon because of something that the sport calls ‘cap savings’.

Cap savings refers to how much budget the team has to spend on players, and the 32-year-old’s contract included a steep increase in pricing moving into year 2 of his contract.

Despite his stats not being too bad, being described as the team's top-producing receiver, his performance in the lead-up to the Super Bowl decreased from 85 receptions for 1,013 yards to just 14 receptions for 110 yards.

Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

When Stefon was originally signed to the team, he was on a $69 million deal (£51.5 million), with a base salary of $2.9 million (£2.1 million), which would have increased to a whopping $20.6 million in 2026, had the New England team chosen to keep him on.

His cap charge also increased by a steep $16 million dollars, so taking into account the price the father of 6 would have cost, as well as him turning 33 in November, the team decided to let him go.

The timing also aligns with the increase in his release payment, which would have increased on March 6th, from a reported $1.7 million (£1.2 million) to $6 million (£4.49 million), just a few days after they dropped him.

Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

This comes while he is currently facing an assault charge, as well as some others, concerning a dispute with his previous personal chef, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

His NFL team had previously shown support for Stefon's innocence when the accusations first came to light.

Meanwhile, his mum was seen sharing pictures after attending his ex-girlfriend, Cardi B’s, concert in Houston.

Stefon Diggs in court 2026. Picture: Getty Images

What is Stefon Diggs’ net worth?

Stefon has a high net worth after a career full of high-paying contracts.

He is estimated to be around $60 million (£44 million), however, depending on what his next career move is, this could decline.