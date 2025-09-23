Stefon Diggs’ dating history: From Cardi B to Brittney Jones

Stefon Diggs has been in the spotlight recently after announcing his new girlfriend, Cardi B, and that she was pregnant. But now other women have come forward to claim the footballer as their baby daddy? But who? And who else has the star dated? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are one of the most-talked-about celebrity couples right now, after announcing the star’s pregnancy, making the NFL star her second baby daddy.

However, the New England Patriots player has been linked to many other women, some who even claim he is their baby daddy.

The footballer is known to be popular with the ladies, even if he seems locked off with Cardi now.

So, who else has Stefon gone public with? And who else has he been linked to?

Here is everything you need to know.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B (2025-)

Stefon and Cardi are the new celebrity ‘it couple following their courtside debut back in May 2025.

They have since announced in September that they are expecting their first child together, whilst both parents have kids from previous relationships.

The couple were first spotted together in February on a Valentine's date.

However, there were allegations that they started to see each other while Cardi was 8 months pregnant with her last child, Blossom, but she denied the rumours

.

Cardi and the NFL star seem super cute together, the sports player even bought out a whole French castle for them to stay in earlier this year to show his love.

Despite allegations from women claiming Stefon is the father to their children, Cardi is seemingly unbothered, and their relationship is still going strong.

Stefon Diggs & Brittney Jones (2025)

After the announcement of Cardi B’s pregnancy in September 2025, the adult-film creator, Brittney Jones, alleged that Stefon had cheated on the rapper with her.

In a string of messy tweets, Brittney seemed to post evidence of their fling, claiming that they had a sexual relationship.

Whilst she had posted photos and screenshots of messages, it is not clear if it was at the same time the footballer was seeing Cardi.

Stefon Diggs & Aileen Loper (2024)

Aileen is one of the women who has claimed Stefon is the father of her baby girl, Charliee Harper.

The influencer, also known as Lord Giselle, gave birth to the girl back in April.

She has taken Stefon to court to file for child support; however, their paternity test result has still been undecided.

Stefon claims that he doesn’t believe the girl is his, but if it is concluded that he is, he will want joint custody.

The couple maintains their relationship was a fling and nothing serious; however, they do potentially share a child together.

Stefon Diggs & Yung Miami (2024)

These two were rumoured to be dating after the rapper was spotted at his birthday celebrations.

However, the ‘Rodeo’ rapper was very quick to shut down any rumours.

She tweeted: "I can't fall in love with no h**!!! Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!"

Stefon Diggs & Tae Heckard (2018-2024)

Stefon began to date the model and actress, Tae, or Le’Shontae Heckard, back in 2018, when he was just 24, whilst Tae was 39.

The pair had an on-and-off relationship over the years, although it is undetermined when exactly they split.

The age gap was controversial at the time, but neither has commented on it.

As Stefon likes to keep his private life very much private, there isn’t much to know about this relationship.

Stefon Diggs & Jayda Wayda (Jayda Cheaves) (2021)

A very brief fling, however, these two were linked back in 2021, after Stefon shot his shot at her in a club, whilst she was still linked to rapper and her baby daddy Lil Baby.

Lil Baby and the influencer had a very on-and-off ageing relationship; however, it was speculated at the time that Stefon was the reason they split after Lil Baby caught them texting.

However, this is just a rumoured relationship and neither has confirmed their status.

Stefon Diggs & Tyler-Marie (2016)

Very early on in his football career, he dated singer and model Tyler-Marie.

Little is known about the details and length of their relationship; however, it is believed that Tyler is the star’s first baby mum.

The pair share a daughter, Nova, 8, whom the footballer is known to bring on the field and show the girl off.

It has never been ‘confirmed’ that Tyler is his baby mum; however, she has seemed to post on her socials to confirm the rumour.