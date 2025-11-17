Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for defamation over sexual assault allegations

17 November 2025, 17:43

Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for defamation over sexual assault allegations
Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for defamation over sexual assault allegations. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @chrisblakegriffith

Stefon Diggs has just welcomed his first baby with Cardi B. But amid baby mum allegations from Aileen Lopera, the footballer has now taken legal action against false allegations from ex-stylist, Chris Blake Griffith. Here are all the details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship debuted in May 2025, her just given birth to the couple’s first child, but the New England Patriots player is now tackling false allegations from influencer Chris Blake Griffith.

Chris, who is a sports marketer and an influencer, claimed Stefon had ‘drugged and assaulted’ him after a party, back in May 2023.

He claims that Stefon made unwanted advances towards him, which he then went on to file a police report about, as well as sharing his experience via social media in the months after, as well as attempting to get Cardi’s partner blacklisted from his partnership with UGG.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

Chris even took his allegation further by alleging that the star’s brother ‘had him assaulted’ to prevent allegations around his sexuality from spiralling.

Stefon claims that the evening was a mundane evening involving several influencers coming back to his home after a charity basketball match, and his assistant asked Chris to leave.

The New England player claims that the story is false and has taken legal action for defamation, as well as taking aim at the attempts to get him removed from his jobs after Chris tagged the NFL, the Patriots, and a few more in his posts.

Stefon Diggs & Chris Blake Griffith
Stefon Diggs & Chris Blake Griffith. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @chrisblakegriffith

Chris’s attorney has insinuated that they will be counter-suing for sexual battery.

He said: “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks.”

Stefon Diggs & Chris Blake Griffith
Stefon Diggs & Chris Blake Griffith. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @chrisblakegriffith

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Summer Walker ‘No’ lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Finally Over It’

Summer Walker ‘No’ lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Finally Over It’

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch & what time it’s on in the UK

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch & what time it’s on in the UK

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2025

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2025

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge friends?

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge friends?

Trending

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job

Who is I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge? Real name, age & job

I’m A Celeb Aitch: Age, real name, height & net worth revealed

I’m A Celeb Aitch: Age, real name, height & net worth revealed

How Many Children Does Summer Walker Have? Names, Ages, Gender & More

Summer Walker Kids: Names, Gender, Ages & More

Summer Walker ‘FMT’ lyrics & meaning as she drops new album

Summer Walker ‘FMT’ lyrics & meaning as she drops new album

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working