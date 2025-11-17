Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for defamation over sexual assault allegations

Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for defamation over sexual assault allegations. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @chrisblakegriffith

Stefon Diggs has just welcomed his first baby with Cardi B. But amid baby mum allegations from Aileen Lopera, the footballer has now taken legal action against false allegations from ex-stylist, Chris Blake Griffith. Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship debuted in May 2025, her just given birth to the couple’s first child, but the New England Patriots player is now tackling false allegations from influencer Chris Blake Griffith.

Chris, who is a sports marketer and an influencer, claimed Stefon had ‘drugged and assaulted’ him after a party, back in May 2023.

He claims that Stefon made unwanted advances towards him, which he then went on to file a police report about, as well as sharing his experience via social media in the months after, as well as attempting to get Cardi’s partner blacklisted from his partnership with UGG.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

Chris even took his allegation further by alleging that the star’s brother ‘had him assaulted’ to prevent allegations around his sexuality from spiralling.

Stefon claims that the evening was a mundane evening involving several influencers coming back to his home after a charity basketball match, and his assistant asked Chris to leave.

The New England player claims that the story is false and has taken legal action for defamation, as well as taking aim at the attempts to get him removed from his jobs after Chris tagged the NFL, the Patriots, and a few more in his posts.

Stefon Diggs & Chris Blake Griffith. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @chrisblakegriffith

Chris’s attorney has insinuated that they will be counter-suing for sexual battery.

He said: “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks.”