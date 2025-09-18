Stefon Diggs children: How many kids does he have amid Cardi B pregnancy

Stefon Diggs children: How many kids does he have amid Cardi B pregnancy. Picture: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs has just been announced as Cardi B’s new baby daddy, following their debut of their relationship earlier this year. But how many children does the NFL star already have?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have announced they are expecting their first child together on September 17th.

The couple first hard launched their relationship in early May 2025, popping out courtside at a basketball game for their debut.

They’ve been loved up ever since, the NFL player pulling out all the stops for his new girl.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B. Picture: Instagram via @iamcardib

However, Cardi isn’t his only high-profile relationship Stefon has had after he was rumoured to have been dating City Girl, Yung Miami.

The mum-of-three is very loud and proud about loving her kids, and this new pregnancy is no different.

She said: “I’m happy, my man is happy, I’m very excited, I’m very excited for this chapter in my life.”

But is this Stefon’s first child? Whilst this is his first baby with Cardi, how many kids does he have?

How many kids does Stefon Diggs have?

Stefon & Nova. Picture: Instagram via @stefondiggs

The football star is no stranger to attention from the ladies, his ex-girlfriend being singer Tyler-Marie.

The old couple dated way back in 2016, and went their separate ways after an amicable split.

Stefon shares one daughter with Tyler, Nova.

Here's the cutest thing you'll see today:



Stefon Diggs skipping and running off the field with his daughter.#BillsMafia #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/7vmd4JsikD — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 9, 2022

Whilst he keeps his private life very private, it is clear he has a lot of love for his girl, her often on the pitch after his games.

Nova is 8 years old.

He is a big family man, having played a big role in raising his younger siblings after the passing of his father.

Although not much is known about Nova, we are sure that their happy blended family is happy, all the children being well-loved by both parents.