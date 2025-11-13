Stefon Diggs shares update on Cardi B relationship

Stefon Diggs shares update on Cardi B relationship. Picture: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs, Cardi B’s boyfriend, has let fans in on his dynamic with his baby mum and girlfriend. The couple are expecting their first baby together very soon, amidst the rapper's divorce settlement with ex-husband, Offset. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been one of the most talked about couples of the year, debuting their romance earlier this year in May, and then announcing the star’s pregnancy mid her promo run for her album ‘Am I The Drama?’.

Whilst in true Cardi style, she has been bragging about her man and showing him off, the Dallas Cowboys star has tried to keep his life as private as possible.

Despite multiple baby mum allegations from other women, the couple have remained strong and seem to be very much in love.

That being said, in a red carpet interview, Stefon showed his softer side and let fans in on his relationship.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

When asked if he was getting any fashion tips from Cardi, he was quick to shut it down with a compliment.

He said: “Oh no, I got that covered. She’s definitely one of the most stylish women I know, someone I love to wake up to in the morning, and she looks nice.”

Stefon continued: “So you know, even when she’s got nothing, you know she’s got a bonnet on and something regular, some pj’s.”

Stefon Diggs all smiles hyping up the love of his life, Cardi B.



"she's one of the most stylish women I know, someone I love to wake up to in the morning, she looks good even she has nothing on, even with just a bonnet or pajamas" pic.twitter.com/ERruhZuc52 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 11, 2025

The couple have been going strong despite breakup rumours, with fans hooked on this new era for the rapper, following her previous marriage to Offset.

Cardi is currently trying to settle her divorce with her ex-husband, in which the Migos star is reportedly asking for a 70/30 split of the ‘Bodak Yellow’ artist’s earnings.

Fans, however, love Stefon for her.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi cheering him on from the stands. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: “I love how he loves her!!! Yassss honey !! Bardi Gang.”

Another wrote: “His face says it all. Smiling through the whole response. Stef loves him some cardi.”

Cardi is expected to give birth anytime now; her due date is anticipated to be in the winter, with her bump looking ready to pop.