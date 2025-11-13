Stefon Diggs shares update on Cardi B relationship

13 November 2025, 16:54

Stefon Diggs shares update on Cardi B relationship
Stefon Diggs shares update on Cardi B relationship. Picture: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs, Cardi B’s boyfriend, has let fans in on his dynamic with his baby mum and girlfriend. The couple are expecting their first baby together very soon, amidst the rapper's divorce settlement with ex-husband, Offset. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been one of the most talked about couples of the year, debuting their romance earlier this year in May, and then announcing the star’s pregnancy mid her promo run for her album ‘Am I The Drama?’.

Whilst in true Cardi style, she has been bragging about her man and showing him off, the Dallas Cowboys star has tried to keep his life as private as possible.

Despite multiple baby mum allegations from other women, the couple have remained strong and seem to be very much in love.

That being said, in a red carpet interview, Stefon showed his softer side and let fans in on his relationship.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

When asked if he was getting any fashion tips from Cardi, he was quick to shut it down with a compliment.

He said: “Oh no, I got that covered. She’s definitely one of the most stylish women I know, someone I love to wake up to in the morning, and she looks nice.”

Stefon continued: “So you know, even when she’s got nothing, you know she’s got a bonnet on and something regular, some pj’s.”

The couple have been going strong despite breakup rumours, with fans hooked on this new era for the rapper, following her previous marriage to Offset.

Cardi is currently trying to settle her divorce with her ex-husband, in which the Migos star is reportedly asking for a 70/30 split of the ‘Bodak Yellow’ artist’s earnings.

Fans, however, love Stefon for her.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi cheering him on from the stands
Stefon Diggs & Cardi cheering him on from the stands. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: “I love how he loves her!!! Yassss honey !! Bardi Gang.”

Another wrote: “His face says it all. Smiling through the whole response. Stef loves him some cardi.”

Cardi is expected to give birth anytime now; her due date is anticipated to be in the winter, with her bump looking ready to pop.

Cardi B's bump
Cardi B's bump. Picture: Instagram via @iamcardib

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Why has Akon been arrested & is he going to jail?

Why has Akon been arrested & is he going to jail?

Are Aitch and Tays related & are they really cousins?

Are Aitch and Tays related & are they really cousins?

Aitch’s family: sisters, parents, lyrics about them & more

Aitch’s family: sisters, parents, lyrics about them & more

D-Block Europe PTSD 2: When is it dropping, tracklist & features

D-Block Europe PTSD 2: When is it dropping, tracklist & features

Trending

Is Summer Walker going on tour for ‘Finally Over It’ album?

Is Summer Walker going on tour for ‘Finally Over It’ album?

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet break up or are they still together?

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet break up or are they still together?

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to 'husband'

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to 'husband'

When is Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ dropping? Album tracklist & features revealed

When is Summer Walker’s new album ‘Finally Over It’ dropping? Tracklist & features revealed
I’m A Celeb Aitch: Age, real name, height & net worth revealed

I’m A Celeb Aitch: Age, real name, height & net worth revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working