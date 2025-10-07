Stefon Diggs breaks silence amid Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef

Stefon Diggs breaks silence amid Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef. Picture: Alamy and Getty

Stefon Diggs has finally commented on the explosive feud between his girlfriend and baby mum, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, following direct shots from the ‘Pink Friday’ rapper. But what did he say? Here is everything there is to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stefon Diggs has seemingly spoken out on the escalation of his girlfriend and baby mama, Cardi B’s, beef with rapper Nicki Minaj, after he caught a stray.

The NFL footballer is notorious for keeping his private life private; even when the ‘Bodega Baddie’ rapper announced her pregnancy with the sports star, he chose a much more discreet approach.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi. Picture: Getty Images

When asked about the pregnancy news by reporters, he said: “I heard about that.”

But since his public relationship with his global superstar girlfriend, privacy has proven a harder task for him.

Prior to the reignited feud between the female rappers, he was allegedly rumoured to have had multiple baby mums, some reportedly falling pregnant whilst Stefon was dating Cardi; however, this is yet to be determined.

NFL star Stefon Diggs was asked about having a baby with Cardi B



“I heard about it."



pic.twitter.com/PXZIeb6ZsO — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 18, 2025

It was this scandal, as well as an allegation from the New England Patriots player’s stylist, that Nicki poked fun at in her back-and-forth with Cardi.

Now, it seems that after over a week of the messy dispute, he had something to say.

This publication reported that at his recent game with his old team, the Buffalo Bills, he was asked about the viral feud, directly, but he seemed to be dismissive.

Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

They report he said: “I'm focused on football and being the best version of myself”, however, this is not supported by any video evidence.

Some fans have interpreted his recent Instagram posts as a cryptic response, though.

In a dump post celebrating his recent victory, there were a couple of text posts that allude to him rising above the drama.

One read: “When you naturally attract attention without even trying, you need to be careful. That kind of magnetism also attracts jealousy and envy.”

Stefon's cryptic posts. Picture: Instagram via @stefondiggs

It has not gone amiss with fans that two of Cardi’s tracks, ‘Be Careful’ and ‘Magnet’ seem to be referenced in the mystery post.

Another read: “Don’t forget to look around and appreciate all the things going right.”

This post could be a reference to the incoming new baby for the couple, their first child together, whom Cardi has been very open about her excitement.

So, whilst it is unclear if he has said anything aloud, it does seem that he is responding in a way that keeps his business as private as possible.