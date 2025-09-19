Stefon Diggs accused of fathering newborn baby with model amid Cardi B pregnancy announcement

Stefon Diggs accused of fathering newborn baby with model amid Cardi B pregnancy announcement. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs recently announced that the rapper was pregnant with her fourth child, their first together. This comes just as the rapper dropped her album ‘Am I The Drama?’. However, the NFL star is now facing allegations from Aileen Giselle, who claims to be his secret baby mum. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B announced that the rapping star was pregnant on the 17th September, but the football player is now facing baby mum allegations from Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Giselle on social media.

The couple is still well and truly in their honeymoon phase, even more so since the pregnancy announcement, the ‘Outside’ rapper sharing a snap to social media after the news, which showed the couple looking happy.

Cardi herself is in the midst of dropping her latest album ‘Am I The Drama?’, and tour preparations for her upcoming Spring tour.

Post shared by Cardi of the couple. Picture: Twitter @iamcardib

However, model and influencer Aileen, also known as Lord Giselle on socials, has claimed that she already has had a child that she believes is the daughter of Stefon.

The model gave birth to her now five-month-old girl back in April, whilst Stefon was dating Cardi publicly, and filed several petitions to L.A courts to get child support payments.

Stefon already has a child, Nova, his 8-year-old daughter from his previous relationship.

The dispute between the two initially began back in December 2024, when the New England Patriots player allegedly disputed the claim, arguing that he wasn’t certain he was the father.

Stefon Diggs & Aileen Giselle. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via@lordgiselle

A judge is said to have ruled in July that both parents should complete genetic testing to confirm the child’s paternity; however, it is unclear what the result was.

It has been communicated by both parties’ lawyers that Ariel would like full custody of the baby girl, Charliee Harper, just seeking payment support.

Diggs, on the other hand, has put forward for joint custody if he is confirmed as the father.

This isn’t the first baby mother claim Stefon has faced, with rumours swirling on social media that there are, in fact, other women pregnant with his child; however, that is all hearsay at this stage.

It is unclear if Cardi herself knew about the situation at the time, but she also met the football star whilst pregnant with her third child, Blossom, who is Offset’s child.

While a clearly complicated and delicate situation, the ‘Am I The Drama?’ rapper and Stefon seem loved-up and excited about their incoming baby.