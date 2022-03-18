Soulja Boy threatens Pete Davidson over the leaked Kanye texts

The 31-year-old rapper called out Pete Davidson over him alleging he was in bed with Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian during his heated text exchange saying "watch yo mouth son"

Soulja Boy has called out Pete Davidson over the text messages that were exposed earlier this week, were the comedian trolled Kanye West by saying he was in bed with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In an Instagram live, Soulja Boy – whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way – ranted about Pete saying:

"Pete Davidson! PSA: Watch your f*ckin’ mouth when you’re talking to Kanye like that n***a. I don’t know who the f*ck you think you is, but you not Big Draco. Do not talk to Kanye like that no more or you gon’ have me on your ass n***a".

Soulja Boy warns SKETE to stop playing wit Kanye West pic.twitter.com/U4914ca6jd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 17, 2022

He later referenced the alleged text messages shared between Pete and Kanye that show the SNL comedian in bed with Kim Kardashian. "Can’t nobody talk to Ye like that but me n***a. Watch your mouth Skete" he added.

"N***a talk about I’m in the bed with your wife. Boy, we will come over there and mush yo little a**. Boy you better stop playin’ on the phone with some real n****s. That damn Kim Kardashian got you feelin' yourself a little bit too much. We got to bring you back to reality Skete before we got to come and skete-skete on your muthaf**kin’ a**" he continued.

The alleged texts between Kanye West and Pete Davidson shared on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Soulja and Ye had a brief feud following the 'Crank That' rapper claiming he contributed a verse for Kanye's 'Remote Control' tune, which he pumped up when discussing the album early on, but Kanye changed his mind and removed it without explanation.

The two eventually buried the hatchet, with Kanye writing "Yo it's Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn't gonna use the verse" in the text messages shared on Instagram. Soulja responded saying: "Love you too bro. That's all I wanted".

The texts that were originally uploaded on Kanye's Instagram account have now been removed, however immediately before they were removed, Soulja Boy came to Twitter to tell his followers that he and Kanye are no longer feuding.

Me and Ye all good now 💯 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 10, 2021