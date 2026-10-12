Is Soulja Boy running for president?

Is Soulja Boy running for president? Picture: Getty Images

Soulja Boy is the latest celebrity to enter politics. Most people know him for his hit ‘Crank That’, but is he running to be the next president? What is Soulja Boy’s net worth?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Soulja Boy is taking a career change from his hits ‘Crank That’ and ‘Kiss Me Thru the Phone’ to running for president – so, what has Soulja Boy said about running for US President?

The rapper revealed to his 7 million followers that he is throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming 2028 election.

In the social media post, the 36-year-old shared a photo of him standing in front of an American Flag.

Soulja Boy. Picture: Getty Images

He wrote: “A new chapter. A bigger vision. A commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation.”

He added: “From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible. Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service.”

Whilst the ‘Crank That’ rapper is yet to confirm which political party he would enrol for, it’s uncertain whether he is officially applying as a candidate.

Soulja Boy. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @souljaboy

It would be Soulja Boy’s first dip in the political sphere, and fans are intrigued to see how it manifests

.One fan commented: “You know what? yeah. hell yeah.”

Another said: “Crank dat the new national anthem.”