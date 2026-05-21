Every song that Biggie released before his death

21 May 2026, 17:22

Every song that Biggie released before his death
Every song that Biggie released before his death. Picture: Getty Images

The legend Notorious B.I.G. is one of the most famous legends of hip-hop, known for his friendship and fallout with the late Tupac. His discography is stacked, despite tragically passing away so young. So what songs and albums did he release? Here is the full list.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Biggie Smalls is an icon of the 90s hip-hop era, still inspiring artists till this day with hits like ‘Juicy’ and ‘It Was All A Dream’ – but how many songs did he release before his death?

The New York rapper dominated the rap space during his career, bursting onto the scene at just 21 years old.

Whilst his tragic death cut his career short, he managed to make a mark that is still felt to this day, with over 27 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Biggie
Biggie. Picture: Getty Images

His sophomore album ‘Life After Death’ was released just 16 days after his passing, but is still considered his last release as it was written by him prior to his death.

Here is every single song he released prior to his death.

Full list of songs The Notorious B.I.G. released

Biggie
Biggie. Picture: Getty Images

  1. Party and Bulls**t (1993)

    Party and Bulls**t (1993)
    Party and Bulls**t (1993). Picture: Album artwork

  2. Ready to Die (1994)

    Ready to Die (1994)
    Ready to Die (1994). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Intro

    2. Things Done Changed

    3. Gimmie the Loot

    4. Machine G*n Funk

    5. Warning

    6. Ready to Die

    7. One More Chance

    8. F**k Me (Interlude)

    9. The What (ft. Method Man)

    10. Juicy

    11. Everyday Struggle

    12. Me and My B***h

    13. Big Poppa

    14. Respect

    15. Friend of Mine

    16. Unbelievable

    17. S****dal Thoughts

    18. Who Shot Ya?

    19. Just Playing (Dreams)

  3. Life After Death (1997)

    Life After Death (1997)
    Life After Death (1997). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Hypnotize

    2. Notorious Thugs

    3. I Love The Dough (ft. Jay-Z & Angela Winbush)

    4. B.I.G.

    5. Miss U

    6. Mo Money Mo Problems (ft. Masse)

    7. Playa Hater

    8. Another (ft. Lil’ Kim)

    9. Ten Cr*ck Commandments

    10. Nasty Boy

    11. Sky’s the Limit (ft. 112)

    12. Going Back to Cali

    13. You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)

    14. F**k You Tonight

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