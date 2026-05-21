Every song that Biggie released before his death

Every song that Biggie released before his death. Picture: Getty Images

The legend Notorious B.I.G. is one of the most famous legends of hip-hop, known for his friendship and fallout with the late Tupac. His discography is stacked, despite tragically passing away so young. So what songs and albums did he release? Here is the full list.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Biggie Smalls is an icon of the 90s hip-hop era, still inspiring artists till this day with hits like ‘Juicy’ and ‘It Was All A Dream’ – but how many songs did he release before his death?

The New York rapper dominated the rap space during his career, bursting onto the scene at just 21 years old.

Whilst his tragic death cut his career short, he managed to make a mark that is still felt to this day, with over 27 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Biggie. Picture: Getty Images

His sophomore album ‘Life After Death’ was released just 16 days after his passing, but is still considered his last release as it was written by him prior to his death.

Here is every single song he released prior to his death.

Full list of songs The Notorious B.I.G. released

Biggie. Picture: Getty Images