15 January 2026, 16:02

How many songs did Aaliyah release before her death? All her songs in order

Aaliyah is one of the most iconic RnB legends and her impact is unmatched, but how many songs did she actually make? Here is her entire discography.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aaliyah is one of the most recognisable voices of 90s RnB, with her hits ‘One In A Million’, ‘Dust Yourself Off’ still getting play today, as well as her brief but impactful movie career, including the iconic ‘Queen of the Damned’.

The artist broke onto the scene in 1994, her debut album ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’ making a splash immediately, despite her only being 14 years old.

The ‘More Than A Woman’ singer tragically died in a plane crash in 2002, at age 22, causing shock waves across the world.

Aaliyah in Queen Of The Damned
Aaliyah in Queen Of The Damned. Picture: Alamy

She is missed dearly by fans; however, her legacy lives on.

Her birthday is on January 16th; the singer would have turned 46 in 2026.

As fans share their tributes to the late-artist, here is a reflection on her music.

Aaliyah
Aaliyah. Picture: Alamy

  1. Back & Forth (1994)

    Back & Forth Aaliyah
    Back & Forth Aaliyah. Picture: Album artwork

  2. Age Ain't Nothing but A Number (1994)

    Age Ain't Nothing but A Number
    Age Ain't Nothing but A Number. Picture: Album artwork

    1. Intro

    2. Throw Your Hands Up

    3. Back & Forth

    4. Age Ain’t Nothing but A Number

    5. Down With the Clique

    6. At Your Best (You Are Love)

    7. No One Knows How To Love Me Quite Like You Do

    8. I’m So into You

    9. Street Thing

    10. Young Nation

    11. Old School

    12. I’m Down

    13. The Thing I Like

    14. Back & Forth – Mr. Lee & R. Kelly’s Remix

  3. One In A Million (1996)

    One In A Million -Aaliyah
    One In A Million -Aaliyah. Picture: Album artwork

    1. Beats 4 Da Streets (Intro)

    2. Hot like Fire

    3. One In A Million

    4. A Girl Like You (ft. Treach)

    5. If Your Girl Only Knew

    6. Choosey Lover (Old School /New School)

    7. Got To Give It Yo ( ft. Slick Rick)

    8. 4 Page Letter

    9. Everything's Gonna Be Alright

    10. Giving You More

    11. I Gotcha Back

    12. Never Givin’ Up (ft. Tavarius Polk)

    13. Heartbroken

    14. Never Comin’ Back

    15. Ladies In Da House (ft. Missy Elliot & Timbaland)

    16. The One I Gave My Heart To

    17. Came To Give Love (Outro) (ft. Timbaland)

    18. Hot Like Fire (Timbaland’s Groove Mix) (ft. Missy Elltion & Timbaland) – Bonus

  4. Aaliyah (2001)

    Aaliyah (2001)
    Aaliyah (2001). Picture: Album artwork

    1. We Need A Resolution (ft. Timbaland)

    2. Loose Rap (ft. Static Major)

    3. Rock The Boat

    4. More Than A Woman

    5. Never No More

    6. I Care 4 U

    7. Extra Smooth

    8. Read Between The Lines

    9. U Got Nerve

    10. I Refuse

    11. It’s Whatever

    12. I Can Be

    13. Those Were The Days

    14. What If

    15. Try Again

  5. I Care 4 U (2002)

    I Care 4 U (2002)
    I Care 4 U (2002). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Back & Forth

    2. Are You That Somebody?

    3. One In A Million

    4. I Care 4 U

    5. More Than A Woman

    6. Don’t Know What to Tell Ya

    7. Try Again

    8. All I Need

    9. Miss Yo

    10. Don’t Worry

    11. Come Over (ft. Tank)

    12. Erica Kane

    13. At Your Best (You Are Love)

    14. Got to Give It Up (Remix)

    15. We Need A Resolution (ft. Timbaland)

    16. Rock the Boat

  6. Ultimate Aaliyah (2005) (Posthumous album)

    Ultimate Aaliyah (2005)
    Ultimate Aaliyah (2005). Picture: Album artwork

