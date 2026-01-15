How many songs did Aaliyah release before her death? All her songs in order
15 January 2026, 16:02
Aaliyah is one of the most iconic RnB legends and her impact is unmatched, but how many songs did she actually make? Here is her entire discography.
Listen to this article
Aaliyah is one of the most recognisable voices of 90s RnB, with her hits ‘One In A Million’, ‘Dust Yourself Off’ still getting play today, as well as her brief but impactful movie career, including the iconic ‘Queen of the Damned’.
The artist broke onto the scene in 1994, her debut album ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’ making a splash immediately, despite her only being 14 years old.
- Rihanna responds to rumours about getting pregnant again
- Is Eminem going on tour with 50 Cent in 2026?
- The Aaliyah song that was recorded in just 4 hours
The ‘More Than A Woman’ singer tragically died in a plane crash in 2002, at age 22, causing shock waves across the world.
She is missed dearly by fans; however, her legacy lives on.
Her birthday is on January 16th; the singer would have turned 46 in 2026.
As fans share their tributes to the late-artist, here is a reflection on her music.
-
Back & Forth (1994)
-
Age Ain't Nothing but A Number (1994)
1. Intro
2. Throw Your Hands Up
3. Back & Forth
4. Age Ain’t Nothing but A Number
5. Down With the Clique
6. At Your Best (You Are Love)
7. No One Knows How To Love Me Quite Like You Do
8. I’m So into You
9. Street Thing
10. Young Nation
11. Old School
12. I’m Down
13. The Thing I Like
14. Back & Forth – Mr. Lee & R. Kelly’s Remix
-
One In A Million (1996)
1. Beats 4 Da Streets (Intro)
2. Hot like Fire
3. One In A Million
4. A Girl Like You (ft. Treach)
5. If Your Girl Only Knew
6. Choosey Lover (Old School /New School)
7. Got To Give It Yo ( ft. Slick Rick)
8. 4 Page Letter
9. Everything's Gonna Be Alright
10. Giving You More
11. I Gotcha Back
12. Never Givin’ Up (ft. Tavarius Polk)
13. Heartbroken
14. Never Comin’ Back
15. Ladies In Da House (ft. Missy Elliot & Timbaland)
16. The One I Gave My Heart To
17. Came To Give Love (Outro) (ft. Timbaland)
18. Hot Like Fire (Timbaland’s Groove Mix) (ft. Missy Elltion & Timbaland) – Bonus
-
Aaliyah (2001)
1. We Need A Resolution (ft. Timbaland)
2. Loose Rap (ft. Static Major)
3. Rock The Boat
4. More Than A Woman
5. Never No More
6. I Care 4 U
7. Extra Smooth
8. Read Between The Lines
9. U Got Nerve
10. I Refuse
11. It’s Whatever
12. I Can Be
13. Those Were The Days
14. What If
15. Try Again
-
I Care 4 U (2002)
1. Back & Forth
2. Are You That Somebody?
3. One In A Million
4. I Care 4 U
5. More Than A Woman
6. Don’t Know What to Tell Ya
7. Try Again
8. All I Need
9. Miss Yo
10. Don’t Worry
11. Come Over (ft. Tank)
12. Erica Kane
13. At Your Best (You Are Love)
14. Got to Give It Up (Remix)
15. We Need A Resolution (ft. Timbaland)
16. Rock the Boat
-
Ultimate Aaliyah (2005) (Posthumous album)