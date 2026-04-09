10 songs turning 30 years old in 2026: from Aaliyah to 2Pac
9 April 2026, 11:04
Ready to feel old? 1996 was a legendary year for music, giving us the likes of ‘All Eyez on Me’ from Tupac and ‘Reasonable Doubt’ by the Fugees. But which iconic tracks are turning 30 years old? & What was Tupac’s last release before death? Here are all the details,
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1996 was a great year for music, with legends like Aaliyah, Nas, and Jay-Z dominating the scene in the ‘golden age’ of hip-hop, also sadly being the year of Tupac’s death.
The UK music scene was being taken over by Britpop, with some of the biggest names in American hip-hop launching their careers on a global scale.
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1996 is largely considered the peak of the breakthrough.
Artists like Tupac, Mary J. Blige, and LL Cool J even crossed the pond doing some legendary tours in 1996, but what tracks are turning 30?
Which tracks from 1996 define the year and are celebrating their pearl anniversary?
Here are all the details.
10 Hip-Hop & Rnb Songs turning 30 in 2026
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1. The Fugees – Killing Me Softly
Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song (Official Video)
This track stayed at the UK No.1 for a total of 5 weeks and was the song that allowed British fans to fall in love with the Fugees.
On their second ever album, this was the turning point in their career, and is definitely one of the tracks we can credit as popularising the US sound in the UK.
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2. Blackstreet – No Diggity
Blackstreet - No Diggity (Official Music Video) ft. Dr. Dre, Queen Pen
One of the most recognisable hip-hop songs of all time, ‘No Diggity’ is still sampled to this day, even being used in the iconic 2010 World Cup Song ‘Shout for England’ by Dizzee Rascal and James Corden.
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3. Nas (ft. Lauryn Hill) - If I ruled the world (imagine that)
Nas - If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) (Official HD Video) ft. Lauryn Hill
‘If I Ruled the World’ was one of the first times audiences were introduced to conscious rap. This song is one of Nas’ most popular songs.
It also marked the first-ever solo feature by the Fugees’ lead singer, Ms. Lauryn Hill.
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4. Aaliyah – If Your Girl Only Knew
Aaliyah - If Your Girl Only Knew (Original Video)
This song right here was what arguably cemented the young Aaliyah’s place in the RnB scene, proving she was here to stay.
‘If Your Girl Only Knew’ was also one of the first songs we heard the production talents of the icon that is, Timbaland.
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5. Toni Braxton – You’re Makin’ Me High
Toni Braxton - You're Makin' Me HIgh (Video Version)
This was the singer's first-ever US No. 1 hit; it also peaked at No.7 in the UK charts, a commendable feat against the likes of Oasis and Blur.
Toni Braxton quickly became a favourite.‘You’re Makin’ Me High’ will always be a cult classic, despite it originally being written for legend, Brandy.
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6. Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby
Mariah Carey - Always Be My Baby (Official Music Video)
‘Always Be My Baby’ is arguably one of Mariah’s most recognisable tracks, still getting played to this day.
Peaking at No.3 in the UK charts, the song also took inspiration from the iconic Wu-Tang track ‘C.R.E.A.M’.
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7. Case (ft. Foxy Brown & Mary J. Blige) – Touch Me Tease Me
Case ft. Mary J. Blige & Foxy Brown - Touch Me, Tease Me [HD Widescreen Music Video]
This song was written for the iconic The Nutty Professor, which also featured the likes of LL Cool J and Jay-Z, but undoubtedly this song was the biggest from the soundtrack.
An interesting fact about this was that Mary J. Blige’s contribution to the song, which arguably made it, was largely pushed back against by her record label, but she still did it.
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8. Tupac – All Eyez on Me
2Pac - All Eyez On Me
The global icon status was cemented with both this era and single, the song flexing the power 2Pac had at the time.
Tragically, this was the rapper's last release before his death in February 1996.
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9. Twisted – Keith Sweat
Keith Sweat - Twisted (Official Music Video)
A huge club anthem, ‘Twisted’, became and still is a staple in all slow jam playlists.
This track spent a whopping 7 weeks at No.1 in the US, as well as featuring background vocals by the RnB trio Kut Klose.
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10. 112 (ft. The Notorious B.I.G.) - Only You
Total [feat. The Notorious B.I.G.] - Can't You See (Official Music Video)
This is one of Biggie’s highest ever charting songs in the UK, the 112 taking him to new listeners, as well as introducing the group to British fans.
The iconic music video is filmed in the heart of New York’s Times Square.
So, it is clear that 1996 was a massive year for the Hip-hop & RnB music scene, showing a great transition period for UK audiences.
These songs paved the way for artists like Ms.Dynamite, Craig David and Jorja Smith, and will forever be remembered as bangers!