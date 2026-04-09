10 songs turning 30 years old in 2026: from Aaliyah to 2Pac

10 songs turning 30 years old in 2026: from Aaliyah to 2Pac. Picture: Getty Images & YouTube

Ready to feel old? 1996 was a legendary year for music, giving us the likes of ‘All Eyez on Me’ from Tupac and ‘Reasonable Doubt’ by the Fugees. But which iconic tracks are turning 30 years old? & What was Tupac’s last release before death? Here are all the details,

By Shanai Dunglinson

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1996 was a great year for music, with legends like Aaliyah, Nas, and Jay-Z dominating the scene in the ‘golden age’ of hip-hop, also sadly being the year of Tupac’s death.

The UK music scene was being taken over by Britpop, with some of the biggest names in American hip-hop launching their careers on a global scale.

1996 is largely considered the peak of the breakthrough.

Aaliyah, Nas, and Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images & Alamy

Artists like Tupac, Mary J. Blige, and LL Cool J even crossed the pond doing some legendary tours in 1996, but what tracks are turning 30?

Which tracks from 1996 define the year and are celebrating their pearl anniversary?

Here are all the details.

10 Hip-Hop & Rnb Songs turning 30 in 2026