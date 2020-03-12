Grime rapper Solo 45 found guilty of raping four women & holding them against their will

Solo 45 has been found guilty of raping four women. Picture: Getty

The 32-year-old denied the allegations, but was found guilty of 30 charges.

Solo 45, whose real name is Andy Anoyke, has been found guilty of raping four women and holding them against their will.

The 32-year-old Grime rapper, who would violently sexually assault, torture and threaten to kill his victims, was convicted of a total of 30 offences during a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Anoyke was unanimously convicted of 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Solo 45 has been found guilty of raping four women and holding them against their will. Picture: Getty

The investigation against Anokye started after one of his victims told her friends and then went to the police, resulting in officers seizing his electronic devices and leading them to the three other women.

Anoyke would film himself attacking his victims on his phone and, in the footage, could seen interrogating his victims about previous sexual partners, slapping them, insulting them and raping them.

During his closing speech to the jury, Christopher Quinlan QC described Anokye as "a narcissist and a violent bully."

"He imprisoned, assaulted, sexually violated and raped four women. Each suffered in similar ways at different times at the defendant's hands," he said.

"He filmed, using his mobile phone, a great deal of what he did. He is a sadist who derives satisfaction and sexual pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering."

Anokye, originally from London but had a flat in Bristol, was part of grime collective Boy Better Know. His most well-known track as Solo 45 was 'Feed Em To The Lions'.

He will be sentenced at a later date.