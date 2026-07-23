Snoop Dogg biopic: Everything we know about Snoop Dogg Movie

Snoop Dogg biopic: Everything we know about Snoop Dogg Movie. Picture: alamy

Snoop Dogg has a movie coming out in honour of his life and career, starring Jonathon Daviss. While fans know him for his relationship with Dr. Dre, and hits like ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, fans don’t even know his real name. But when is the release date?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Snoop Dogg has a biopic coming out titled Snoop, the movie set to join the list of infamous biopics like Michael Jackson’s and Queen’s, but when is the film out? Who is in it? & What else do we know?

The hip-hop hit maker is one of the true legends in the game, initially bursting onto the scene in the early 90s after being discovered by none other than music producer Dr. Dre.

He has a lot to brag about, from selling over 35 million albums worldwide and making history with his debut album ‘Doggystyle’, which was the first-ever debut album to enter the Billboard charts at No. 1.

Snoop Dogg. Picture: Alamy

But when is the movie out? & What can fans expect?

Here are all the details.

What will the Snoop Dogg biopic include?

Snoop Dogg. Picture: Alamy

The film is in a very unique position, in that Snoop is alive and producing the movie, which is sure to influence the accuracy and depth of the plot.

The ‘Sensual Seduction’ artist also took over ownership of legendary record label Death Row Records, expanding it into a multimedia company, with Snoop being the company’s first-ever release, which is exciting.

Normally when it comes to biopics, music rights are a huge barrier; for example, the 2020 David Bowie biopic Stardust didn’t feature any of his music because of the lack of music rights.

Snoop Dogg. Picture: Alamy

Fans can rest assured that this movie is able to include any of the 54-year-old’s catalogue.

That being said, we are not yet sure just how many eras of Snoop’s life will make the cut, however, it makes sense for it to be an origin story.

It is set to star upcoming actor Jonathan Daviss, who Snoop seems to be a big fan of, posting messages of support following the announcement.

Snoop Dogg. Picture: alamy

What is the release date for Snoop Dogg’s movie?

Universal Pictures has scheduled the launch for August 6th 2027.

All things considered, especially because production hasn’t even started, fans don’t have to wait too long.