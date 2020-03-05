Slick Woods' bold new face tattoo is a tribute to Nipsey Hussle

5 March 2020, 16:24

Slick Woods gets Nipsey Hussle inspired face tattoo
Slick Woods gets Nipsey Hussle inspired face tattoo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Model Slick Woods debuts her face tattoo dedicated to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Slick Woods, 23, who is famously known for turning heads at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty while being 9 months pregnant, has debuted her Nipsey Hussle inspired tattoo.

Rihanna Bizarrely "Spanked" Fenty Model Slick Woods With Whip As She Gave Birth

On Sunday (Mar 1) Slick Woods took to instagram to surprise her fans with her new face tattoo, dedicated to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle - who was tragically shot dead last year March.

The 23-year-old model debuted a brand new face tattoo that says "Prolific," which is the same word that was written on Hussle's face.

The tattoo is written in blue ink, making it even more of a tribute to the late rapper, who was affiliated with "the Crips" in Los Angeles.

Uploading a photo on Instagram of the tattoo, Woods wrote "Nipsey made me do it and @only1menace did it to help me," wrote Woods on Instagram.

Slick Woods isn't the only celebrity who has paid tribute to Nipsey through getting inked up following his death.

The Game, Roddy Richh, Matt Barnes, and, Lauren London, have all gotten permanent tattoos on their skin dedicated to the Los Angeles legend.

R.I.P Nipsey Hussle

