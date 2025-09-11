Skai Jackson and NBA Youngboy spark dating rumours

11 September 2025, 13:26

Skai Jackson and NBA Youngboy spark dating rumours
Skai Jackson and NBA Youngboy spark dating rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Skai Jackson has been spotted looking cosy with rapper NBA Youngboy after his concert. But are they dating? And what’s their history? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Skai Jackson has been seen with none other than ‘Make No Sense’ rapper, NBA Youngboy, and fans are certain they are the next celebrity couple.

Following his concert in LA, where he brought his son, KJ, on stage, the pair had a linkup backstage.

In the photos shared to Instagram, the actress can be seen staring up at the rapper, who seems to be staring right back at her.

Fans were quick to point out the flirty look NBA was giving Skai, suggesting a potential romance between the pair.

One fan commented: “Look how he staring at her, that’s how he be getting em’ mannn 😵‍💫.”

Another said: “I know the “eye of intrigue” when I see it lol.”

This pair actually has a bit of history involving one of the rapper’s exes, Bhad Babie, who back in 2020, accused Skai of being obsessed with all of her exes, NBA Youngboy being one of them.

She accused the Disney star of revealing she had a crush on the hip-hop star on her private Instagram.

So, it seems this has come full circle, Skai finally getting to meet her ‘crush’.

NBA Youngboy had previously been dating Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather, with whom they have a son, KJ, who is 4 years old.

The pair were engaged in an on-and-off again relationship, most recently, the rapper claiming he got her pregnant again, which the influencer denied.

The rapper is now seemingly single, giving potential truth to the dating allegations now beginning to grow.

Skai herself is no stranger to a drama-filled relationship, having made headlines earlier this year for bringing domestic abuse charges against her baby daddy, Deondre Burgin.

So, this may be the start of a new relationship!

