Why Skai Jackson’s baby daddy Deondre Burgin has been arrested again

Deondre Burgin, a.k.a Yerky Yerky, has been jailed again following a public break-up from baby mum, Skai Jackson. But what has he been arrested for, and how long will he be in jail for?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Deondre Burgin, Skai Jackson’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, has been jailed following a warrant out for his arrest.

The last we heard of this ex-couple was Skai being granted a restraining order against him, after alleged physical and emotional abuse.

The pair had their son, Kasai, back in January 2025, but broke up later in the year.The arrest took place after local police spotted him parked up at a petrol station washing his car on July 14th.

It is supposedly the same exact petrol station in Kentucky where he was previously spotted by police back in April.

In what is allegedly a normal practice, the officers ran the license plate of the car, and that was when his warrant was flagged.

The warrant was from earlier this year, after he failed to renew his driver’s license and incorrectly displayed his license plate; however, Yerky failed to show up to his court hearing in May.

The rapper is clearly no stranger to jail, following his last arrest in April, as well as him being in prison during the birth of his child back in January.

Skai is yet to comment and is expected not to say anything following the abuse allegations.