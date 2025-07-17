Why Skai Jackson’s baby daddy Deondre Burgin has been arrested again

17 July 2025, 17:25

Why Skai Jackson’s baby daddy Deondre Burgin has been arrested again
Why Skai Jackson’s baby daddy Deondre Burgin has been arrested again. Picture: Alamy and Social

Deondre Burgin, a.k.a Yerky Yerky, has been jailed again following a public break-up from baby mum, Skai Jackson. But what has he been arrested for, and how long will he be in jail for?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Deondre Burgin, Skai Jackson’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, has been jailed following a warrant out for his arrest.

The last we heard of this ex-couple was Skai being granted a restraining order against him, after alleged physical and emotional abuse.

The pair had their son, Kasai, back in January 2025, but broke up later in the year.The arrest took place after local police spotted him parked up at a petrol station washing his car on July 14th.

The arrest took place after local police spotted him parked up at a petrol station washing his car on July 14th.

Yerky Yerky and Skai Jackson
Yerky Yerky and Skai Jackson. Picture: Twitter

It is supposedly the same exact petrol station in Kentucky where he was previously spotted by police back in April.

In what is allegedly a normal practice, the officers ran the license plate of the car, and that was when his warrant was flagged.

The warrant was from earlier this year, after he failed to renew his driver’s license and incorrectly displayed his license plate; however, Yerky failed to show up to his court hearing in May.

The rapper is clearly no stranger to jail, following his last arrest in April, as well as him being in prison during the birth of his child back in January.

Skai is yet to comment and is expected not to say anything following the abuse allegations.

Deondre Burgin
Deondre Burgin. Picture: Social

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nicki Minaj claps back at SZA beef with claims about Drake & Beyonce

Nicki Minaj claps back at SZA beef with claims about Drake & Beyonce

Notting Hill Carnival: When it’s happening & all the details

Notting Hill Carnival: When it’s happening & all the details

Odeal reveals the secret to making 'The Summer that Made me'

Odeal reveals the secret to making 'The Summer that Made me'

Who is Yasmin Pettet? Job, ethnicity & twin sister

Who is Yasmin Pettet? Job, ethnicity & twin sister

Trending

How many Grammys do SZA & Nicki Minaj have amid beef?

How many Grammys do SZA & Nicki Minaj have amid beef?

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Serena Williams

Drake

Nicki Minaj & SZA beef explained: Why are they beefing?

Nicki Minaj & SZA beef explained: Why are they beefing?

Kehlani weighs in on UK R&B after Wireless performance with kwn

Kehlani weighs in on UK R&B after Wireless performance with kwn

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias' new boyfriend

Who is Maya Jama’s new boyfriend Ruben Dias? Age, net worth and more

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working