21 October 2025, 15:22

Skai Jackson shares adorable picture of baby boy Kasai. Picture: Alamy and Getty

Skai Jackson has shared the most recent pictures of her child with baby daddy Yerky Yerky, a.k.a Deondre Burgin. The baby boy, Kasai, is super cute. Here are the pictures and all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Skai Jackson, famous for her role alongside the late Cameron Boyce on Disney, has just shared the most recent pictures of her growing baby boy, by baby daddy Yerky Yerky, whose real name is Deondre Burgin.

The actress has had a rather drama-filled year following the multiple arrests of her ex-partner Deondre Burgin, who was in prison when she gave birth.

Skai Jackson and Kasai birth announcement
Skai Jackson and Kasai birth announcement. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @skaiijackson

Her baby boy, Kasai, was born in late January 2025. She announced his birth in an Instagram post on January 26th.

The little boy is growing fast, though!

In the recent pictures, the mum and son duo were pictured celebrating the autumn season.

Kasai can be seen on his mum’s lap, posing with some pumpkins. The baby boy is not even 1 yet, but fans have joked about the size difference between petite Skai and Kasai.

Skai has been in the news recently for her dating link with rap star NBA YoungBoy, but she seems to be still dedicated to her doting mother role.

Kasai even has his own Instagram run by the Disney star, @kasaijackson.

Fans are obsessed with the cute boy, as well as fellow celebs.

JT commented: “He’s soooooo cute!”

Jayda Wada said: “He is perfect 😍”

Skai Jackson & baby daddy Yerky Yerky
Skai Jackson & baby daddy Yerky Yerky. Picture: Instagram and Snapchat via @skaiijackson

