Silhouette Challenge sparks concern over fears of filter being removed

1 February 2021, 16:04 | Updated: 1 February 2021, 16:06

People are reportedly trying to remove the red filter on Silhouette Challenge videos, prompting widespread conversations on why consent is so important.

The Silhouette Challenge has been taking the internet by storm this year. The viral TikTok trend sees users pose seductively in a doorway before quickly turning into a sultry black silhouette against a red background.

What is the Silhouette Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it?

Celebrities are also getting involved, with Chloe Bailey and Tiffany Haddish heating up social media with their racy videos. However, a dark side to the trend has begun to emerge.

People are now being warned about filming their videos naked, or partially nude, because the Silhouette Challenge videos - which are filmed using Snapchat's Vin Rouge filter - can be edited.

According to a report from Daily Dot, a man has been accused of removing the filter to reveal people's nude bodies and has been posting them online without their consent.

While it's impossible to 'remove' the filter once it's been used, it is possible to edit the video and adjust the lighting in order to change the appearance of the actual video.

It goes without saying that attempting to remove the filter from the video and expose users bodies without their consent is not okay, and has sparked a discussion online.

One Twitter user wrote, "I’m so angry about this. The removing of the red filter on women’s silhouette challenge is everything about removing consent and power from a situation. There is plenty of fully nude content all over the Internet. But these men want to get off to feeling like they overpowered you."

Another wrote, "The way folks are trying to make an app the that removes the filter from the silhouette challenge really highlights how much ya'll get off on not being given consent. Ya'll prefer to take things by force and its scary."

If you do see any Silhouette Challenges that have been edited without the original creator's consent, you can report them on TikTok by tapping the 'Report' button.

On Twitter, hit 'Report Tweet' and select your reason for reporting the tweet.

