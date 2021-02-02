Rapper Silento arrested: ‘Watch Me’ artist charged with murdering his cousin

2 February 2021, 11:29

Silento arrested: ‘Watch Me’ rapper charged with murdering his cousin
Silento arrested: ‘Watch Me’ rapper charged with murdering his cousin. Picture: Getty

The 'Watch Me' rapper was arrested and charged for murdering his own cousin, following a fatal shooting.

US rap star Silento has been arrested and charged with the murder of his own cousin following a fatal shooting.

Silento charged after attacking two strangers with a hatchet

The 23-year-old rapper rose to fame in 2015 with the release of his hit single 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)'.

Silento was also charged with 2 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon last year September.
Silento was also charged with 2 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon last year September. Picture: Instagram

On Monday (Feb 1) the rapper, real name Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested following the fatal shooting of Frederick Rooks last month. Rooks is said to be Hawk's cousin.

DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia announced the that the rapper had been arrested and charged on Monday, via their Twitter account.

On Twitter, the DeKalb County Police Department revealed: "Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34." on Monday.

On Thursday (Jan 21) the police investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle.

"Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD."

According to a TMZ report, the publication states: "Cops say they found Rooks shot to death inside a home on Jan. 21 ... and 8 bullet casings were reportedly found at the scene."

They added: "Cops say they still don't have a clear motive behind the shooting."

More details of the shooting were reported by XXL, revealing that police responded to reports of the shooting on Jan 21 at 3.30am to find graphic and violent scenes.

They report: "the deceased man sustained gunshot wounds to the face and leg, and was bleeding severely."

Silento rose to fame in 2015 after releasing his viral song 'Watch Me/Whip Nae Nae'
Silento rose to fame in 2015 after releasing his viral song 'Watch Me/Whip Nae Nae'. Picture: Instagram

In recent months, Silento has had a few run ins with the law. The 'Watch Me' rapper was reportedly arrested for speeding at 143 miler per hour in October last year.

In September, Silento was also charged with 2 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening people with an axe.

In 2015, Silento quickly rose to fame when he released his viral track 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' on YouTube.

