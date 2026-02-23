Sidemen Inside season 3 line-up: Cast names, ages & jobs

Sidemen Inside season 3 line-up: Cast names, ages & jobs. Picture: Press & Instagram via @sidemen

Sidemen Inside is back for 2026, with a stacked line-up of celebrities. But when does it come out? What is the Sidemen Inside release date? And who is in the cast? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sidemen has announced the latest cast of their Netflix special Inside, which has seen stars Whitney Adebayo, Mya Mills, and PK Humble appear on the show, and it is set to return with a brand new line-up of extra-special celebs.

The hit series has been YouTube’s venture into streaming services, and has proved hugely successful, with its premiere garnering over 14 million views.

The 2026 series is set to hit screens very soon, and there are some recognisable faces that are sure to cause a stir.

Sidemen Inside 2026. Picture: Press Release

So, who’s in the cast? And when does it release?

Here are all the details.

Who is in the Sidemen Inside 2026 cast?

Saffron Barker

Saffron is a Lifestyle content creator who has been on YouTube since 2015.

She has over 2.5 million subscribers and 1.7 million on InstagramShe is 25 years old

Indiyah Polack

Capital XTRA’s very own Indiyah is an ex-Love Islander-turned-host.

She is 27 years old.

Chloe Ferry

Chloe is an icon of the reality show Geordie Shore.

The 30-year-old has almost 4 million Instagram followers.

Marlon Lundgren Garcia

Marlon is one of the most-talked-about streamers, with over 1.9 million Twitch subscribers and almost 5 million on Instagram.

The 27-year-old is Swedish, but moved to the US initially for his basketball career.

Ben Azelart

Ben is a YouTuber who makes high-energy vlogs and challenges.

The 24-year-old has over 48.5 million subscribers.

Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall is the former world’s strongest man, and now makes content centred around his fitness and weightlifting.

The 38-year-old is set to be the oldest cast member.

Lydia Violet

Lydia is a British streamer whose content revolves around gaming.

She is 23 years old and has 1 million followers on TikTok.

Alhan Gençay

Alhan is a content creator known for his content with rappers like Skepta, Nines and Headie One.

The 26-year-old is sure to stir the pot with his outspoken nature.

Chian Reynolds

Chian is an online personality and journalist best known for thought-provoking interviews.

She is about 36 years old.

Anna Malygon

Anna is a model and content creator with over 2 million followers.

She is 22 years old.

Expressions Oozing

Expressions is a football pundit, creating content who has been popular in the football community for a while.

He is 32 years old and has almost 500k subscribers on YouTube.

Alfie Buttle