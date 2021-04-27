How did Shock G make his money? What was Shock G's career?

Digital Underground's Shock G passed away aged of 57. The rapper - whose real name is Gregory Jack - was the lead vocalist for the hip-hop musical group.

The hip-hop legend – best known for creating the Humpty Dance – was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa on Thursday (Apr 22) according to TMZ.

What was Shock G's net worth in 2021? Shock G amassed quite a fortune and became a wealth man during his life. The rapper rose to fame back in 1987 as part of Hip Hop group 'Digital Underground' with Jimi "Chopmaster J" Dright and Kenneth "Kenny-K" Waters. Shock G sadly passed away at age 57. Picture: Getty The group were heavily inspired by 70s funk bands. The trio band sampled music within that genre, setting the basis for West Coast rap. Shock G helped many artist develop their careers, while he was still growing in his. He is highly admired by the influence he has had on hip-hop culture, leading many to dub him a "true legend". The rapper amassed a net worth of $3million in 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How did Shock G make money? Shock G generated a solid income from record sales and performing live. He was also successful in producing music, leading him to have multiple streams of income. Among his plethora of achievements, Shock G produced the late hip hop legend Tupac's 1993 breakthrough platinum single, 'I Get Around'. Shock G also starred in the music video. Shock G later produced Tupac's multi-platinum album 'So Many Tears', which was released in 1995 . Shock G was influenced by free-thinking rappers around him such as; George Clinton, Jimi Hendrix and Herbie Hancock. Digital Underground became an anomaly for their attitude and content of their their music. Tupac Shakur and Digital Underground perform at Newark Symphony Hall on April 10, 1990. Picture: Getty "Sometimes we'll combine any two, three or more styles and sometimes we'll stick to just one," Jacobs said in an 1989 interview. "It depends on whoever is getting involved in the track." he added. Jacobs continued: "There's often plenty of different things happening in our songs, but that doesn't mean we're not into the idea of doing a simple rap over a basic beat. We like doing real straight stuff, real hardcore stuff too."