When is Shock G's funeral? Hip-Hop rapper's manager speaks out

29 April 2021, 17:31

New details of Shock G's funeral have been announced.

Digital Underground legend Shock G was found dead in a Tampa, Florida hotel room on Thursday (Apr 22). The hip-hop rapper passed sway at age 57.

The hip-hop community have flooded timelines with tributes on social media since learning of the 'Humpty Dance' creators death.

New details on his funeral have now been announced.

Shock G was apart of hip-hop pioneer group Digital Underground, who rose to fame in the the 80's.
Shock G was apart of hip-hop pioneer group Digital Underground, who rose to fame in the the 80's. Picture: Getty

  1. When is Shock G's funeral?

    On Wednesday (Apr 28), Shock G’s manager Atron Gregory told TMZ he will be laid to rest on Saturday (May 1) in Tampa.

    It will be an opportunity for his close friends and and family a chance to say their goodbyes.

    Among the anticipated guests are Shock G’s fellow Digital Underground collective, such as Money B and DJ Fuze, 2Pac’s step-brother Mopreme Shakur and close friend Ray Luv.

    Money B’s manager said his client has been working closely with Shock G’s family to help with the funeral arrangements.

