When is Shock G's funeral? Hip-Hop rapper's manager speaks out

When is Shock G's funeral?

On Wednesday (Apr 28), Shock G’s manager Atron Gregory told TMZ he will be laid to rest on Saturday (May 1) in Tampa.

It will be an opportunity for his close friends and and family a chance to say their goodbyes.

Among the anticipated guests are Shock G’s fellow Digital Underground collective, such as Money B and DJ Fuze, 2Pac’s step-brother Mopreme Shakur and close friend Ray Luv.

Money B’s manager said his client has been working closely with Shock G’s family to help with the funeral arrangements.