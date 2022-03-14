Shenseea responds to Drake pregnancy rumours

14 March 2022, 14:06

Addressing the false rumours of her being intimate with Certified Lover Boy, the 25-year-old insists they've "never even kissed, much less for him to even get me pregnant"

Shenseea has finally spoken out about those Drake pregnancy rumours in her latest interview with The Breakfast Club where she debunked the false claims that she is dating Drake and having his baby.

Drake and Shenseea fans react to rumours the singer is "pregnant with the rapper's child”

Shenseea performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida
Shenseea performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Picture: Getty

Whilst promoting her new debut album Alpha, the Jamaican heartthrob said:

"That’s a lie. Listen, me and Drake, we never even kissed, much less for him to even get me pregnant" she told host Angela Yee around the 6:55 mark.

Shenseea attends the "Alpha" album listening party at Omar&squot;s on March 10, 2022 in New York City
Shenseea attends the "Alpha" album listening party at Omar's on March 10, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"I saw the article online and I sent it to one of my managers. I was like, ‘Can people really lie on me like this?'" she asked.

"Everything that that person wrote about me was a lie…It’s just ridiculous stuff, man". The new queen of dancehall went on to say she received a message for the person who started the ridiculous rumour adding: "I’m like, You’re going to hell, man. Goddamn".

Megan Thee Stallion and Sheensea in their music video for Lick
Megan Thee Stallion and Sheensea in their music video for Lick. Picture: YouTube

As the interview continued, Shenseea – whose real name is Chinsea Linda Lee – speaks on the death of her mother, her estranged relationship with her father, and collaborating with other female rap artists like Megan Thee Stallion.

"It feels like I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time, so for it to finally be here, it’s nerve-racking, I’m anxious and excited, everything in one" she said.

Her new album Alpha, which features appearances from 21 Savage, Beenie Man, and Tyga is out now.

