Who is Shaybo? Real name, age, Instagram, songs and lyrics revealed

What are the lyrics to Shaybo's GRM Daily Duppy?

[Intro]

Yeah

Uh

Huh



[Verse]

I'm a sweet mamacita

But don't get me cross like a vicar

Or I go nuts like snickers

So before you beef us

Better think, best reflect like mirrors

I'm a whole lotta trouble

If I touch you, you gon' see d-d-double

'Cause Shaybo's cray-cray

Let it rip like Bleyblade if he miss payday

Pussy wet like a puddle (Huh)

Plus it hug the dick tight like a cuddle

Ah, oga, you gon' struggle

'Cause my pussy sweet like Indomie noodles

Smack it down raw on the queen, it's the real Royal Rumble

Arse fat like Omaga

When I off my panter, he a real bowcatter

I am the queen of south, the queen of rap

The queen of drill, the queen of this, the queen of that

And what? No one disagrees with that

No one's ever gonna make me take it back

I just come and go, spin a track

I call the game my ex, it takes me back

Even when I'm tryna go, they call me back

That means most of all, these bitches whack

I'm hood, I glue my eyelashes with hair glue

Pull up on the blocks just to scare you

Dare me? Dare me? No, how dare you?

Bitch, how fuckin' rude

Don't trust me 'cause I don't trust you too

Shaybo from the hood's now gone Hollywood

It's a superstory, Nollywood

Girl, I run town, run town

Wanna run come up? Come down

Let's one on one now

Or shut up, calm down

Stupid person, stupid motherfucker

Oloshi oloriburuku, oya butter

They say they want to fight me but they call olopa

My mummy thinks she knows everything from WhatsApp

There's nothin' you can buy me 'cause I ball like soccer

Oga, I beg, please give these thirsty bitches some water

Most of you bitches out here my daughter

Everything you're doing right now, I taught ya

Time after time like Cyndi Lauper

So respect your mother (Yeah)

Run for cover, run for cover

It's like I'm on a different level, gotta hover

Tell her what's up, tell her what's up

You better talk sense before I cut off

I cannot marry Jamaican, he says he can take am

He say he want to marry me, I kuku delay am

I ain't got no patience

I don't trust no pagans

I don't fuck no waste men

So one like Acen

Bitches is basic, basic bitches just face it

You know I'm on top while you creep in the basement

Pagans hating, faced 'em, break 'em, ooh

Training, pacing, waiting, make a move

I'm the queen of the south, I've proven it now

'Cause me, I'm not the one that just talks anyhow

We're done

