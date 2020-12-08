Who is Shaybo? Real name, age, Instagram, songs and lyrics revealed
8 December 2020, 17:39
The South-London MC, Shaybo, has taken the U.K music scene by storm!
Who is Shaybo?
Shaybo is an MC/rapper from South London. She was originally born in Nigeria moved to Lewisham, South London when she was 6 years-old.
The rapstress is is best known for her raps, which often pay tribute to her Nigerian roots.
Amongst some of her most popular singles "Dobale" and "Anger", the star has also dropped an LinkUp TV HB Freestyle, GRM Daily Duppy and a Tiffany Calver freestyle.
In February, Shaybo teased the release of her EP, titled 'Queen of the South'. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was not released.
In an interview with Capital XTRA's presenter, Robert Bruce, Shaybo revealed that she began freestyling when she was just 13 years old.
She also revealed that she's caring by nature and studied social work.
What is Shaybo's real name?
South London rapper Shaybo's real name is Shayon Brown.
What is Shaybo's age? How old is she?
Shaybo is 24-years-old. She was born in Nigerian on October 5, 1996.
Her birth sign is a Libra.
What is Shaybo's Instagram?
Shaybo's Instagram handle is @shaybomusic. See a few of Shaybo's photos below.
What are the lyrics to Shaybo's GRM Daily Duppy?
[Intro]
Yeah
Uh
Huh
[Verse]
I'm a sweet mamacita
But don't get me cross like a vicar
Or I go nuts like snickers
So before you beef us
Better think, best reflect like mirrors
I'm a whole lotta trouble
If I touch you, you gon' see d-d-double
'Cause Shaybo's cray-cray
Let it rip like Bleyblade if he miss payday
Pussy wet like a puddle (Huh)
Plus it hug the dick tight like a cuddle
Ah, oga, you gon' struggle
'Cause my pussy sweet like Indomie noodles
Smack it down raw on the queen, it's the real Royal Rumble
Arse fat like Omaga
When I off my panter, he a real bowcatter
I am the queen of south, the queen of rap
The queen of drill, the queen of this, the queen of that
And what? No one disagrees with that
No one's ever gonna make me take it back
I just come and go, spin a track
I call the game my ex, it takes me back
Even when I'm tryna go, they call me back
That means most of all, these bitches whack
I'm hood, I glue my eyelashes with hair glue
Pull up on the blocks just to scare you
Dare me? Dare me? No, how dare you?
Bitch, how fuckin' rude
Don't trust me 'cause I don't trust you too
Shaybo from the hood's now gone Hollywood
It's a superstory, Nollywood
Girl, I run town, run town
Wanna run come up? Come down
Let's one on one now
Or shut up, calm down
Stupid person, stupid motherfucker
Oloshi oloriburuku, oya butter
They say they want to fight me but they call olopa
My mummy thinks she knows everything from WhatsApp
There's nothin' you can buy me 'cause I ball like soccer
Oga, I beg, please give these thirsty bitches some water
Most of you bitches out here my daughter
Everything you're doing right now, I taught ya
Time after time like Cyndi Lauper
So respect your mother (Yeah)
Run for cover, run for cover
It's like I'm on a different level, gotta hover
Tell her what's up, tell her what's up
You better talk sense before I cut off
I cannot marry Jamaican, he says he can take am
He say he want to marry me, I kuku delay am
I ain't got no patience
I don't trust no pagans
I don't fuck no waste men
So one like Acen
Bitches is basic, basic bitches just face it
You know I'm on top while you creep in the basement
Pagans hating, faced 'em, break 'em, ooh
Training, pacing, waiting, make a move
I'm the queen of the south, I've proven it now
'Cause me, I'm not the one that just talks anyhow
We're done
Watch below.
