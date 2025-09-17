Sexyy Red shoots shot at NBA Youngboy
17 September 2025, 17:46
Sexxy Red has made a pass at NBA Youngboy on her Instagram, just days after the rapper was seen with Skai Jackson, but what is the pair's relationship? And is NBA Youngboy married? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
Sexyy Red has taken to her Instagram to shoot her shot at NBA Youngboy.
The ‘Shake Your Dreads’ rapper recently popped out at Youngboy’s concert in Los Angeles on September 10th, and she shared some photos with him just after, which had fans going crazy.
In the photos, she can be seen under his arm as he looks down at her.
She captioned the photo: “Get me pregnant…who tf just said dat??”She has now taken to her 5.3 million followers to re-confirm her wishes, sharing an AI generated image of her pregnant with the ‘Genie’ rapper’s youngest’ child.
Sexyy wrote: “Cats out the bag yal.”
Fans are loving the content from the rapper, her clearly having a sense of humour about the topic.
One fan commented: “Sexy is me if I was famous😂 I would not give affff.”
Another said: “We not doing this today SEXYY. ”
Youngboy has 12 kids by 10 different baby mothers, and Sexyy is interested in adding to the family!
This isn’t the first time the ‘Get it Sexyy’ rapper has made her feelings clear, though, posting previously on socials to share her interest.
The ‘Lonely Child’ star is no stranger to attention from the ladies, more recently, him being caught backstage with Disney star Skai Jackson.
Despite all of the attempts from Sexyy, Youngboy is actually married to his 8th baby mum, Jazlyn Mychelle.T
hey have been married since January 2023, and have two kids together, Love and Clemenza.