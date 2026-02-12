Sexyy Red divides the internet with Michael Jackson sample

By Shanai Dunglinson

Sexyy Red has previewed a new song called ‘Eat It’, sampling the iconic Michael Jackson track ‘Beat It’, and fans are struggling to get on board.

The Missouri-born rapper known for hits ‘Get It Sexyy’ and ‘SkeeeYee’ burst onto the scene in 2024, and her hype has not died down.

Collaborating with artists like Drake, GloRilla, and Summer Walker, she is most definitely a force to be reckoned with.

But now, sharing a video of her dancing in the studio to an unreleased song has caused a stir.

On February 11th, she shared the video to her 5 million Instagram followers, getting down to the track ‘Eat It’.

She captioned the video: “leaked footage from da Michael Jackson movie 🎥 HOOCHIE TRIBUTE TO DA BEST 🫡🫶🏾 LLMJ .”

Sexyy seemed to be vibing to it, suggesting it could be her next single, but fans aren’t too sure.

One fan commented: “This got everybody mad keep goin SEXY.😮‍💨😮‍💨”

Another said: “The jacksons should sue her because what nonsense is this? In fact, who gave her permission to sample this.”

This isn’t the first time fans have not loved her viral tracks, with ‘U My Everything’ initially being received with negativity, but it eventually becoming one of her most iconic releases.

Whilst it’s unclear if the Michael Jackson sample has been cleared, fans are waiting in anticipation.