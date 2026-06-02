Is Serena Williams coming back to tennis? Amid Queens return

Is Serena Williams coming back to tennis? Amid Queens return. Picture: Getty Images

Serena Williams is making her return to professional tennis in 2026, following previously announcing her retirement. Set to play at the Queens Club Championships, ahead of Wimbledon - What is Serena Williams' net worth? What is her age? & Is she playing with Venus Williams? Here are all the details

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Serena Williams announces her return to tennis

Serena Williams is coming back to professional tennis, making her return at the HSBC Queens Championships in London, ahead of Wimbledon 2026, but is she playing with her sister, Venus Williams? How old is she? & What is Serena Williams 2026 net worth?

The iconic athlete has shocked the world with her news, with the most recent reports in December including the tennis star shutting down return rumours.

But now, in a recent post shared to her 17 million followers, in collaboration with sports brand Nike, Serena has shared her plans to get back into the game.

Serena Williams. Picture: Getty Images

In the video, she said: “Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages."

This is huge news for tennis fans as Serena is one of the greatest players of all time, winning 23 Grand Slam titles and 4 Olympic gold medals over her career, starting back in 1995.

The 44-year-old had been playing the game since she was just 14 years old, her current age being considered old for professional tennis at the elite level, but with the icon that Serena is, fans have no doubt in her skills.

Serena Williams & Venus Williams 1997. Picture: Getty Images

Set to play in the doubles tournament alongside Canadian player, Victoria Mboko, at the Queens Championships, her fans can’t wait to see her back in action after almost four years.

Her last ever game was at the US Open back in September 2022, and her next match will be in June 2026.

Serena is being entered via a wild-card in the doubles tournament, meaning organisers allowed her to enter not based on her current ranking, and her competition is set to run from the 8th to the 14th of June.

Serena Williams & Victoria Mboko. Picture: Getty Images

Fans can’t wait to see the powerhouse back on the court.

One fan commented: “Let’s gooooooo !! Time to make Tennis 🎾 exciting and fun again. The goat is back! 🗣️ COME ONNNNNNN.”

Another said: “I meannnn yall surprised!?! It was just a matter of time 😭🐐.”

What is Serena Williams net worth 2026?

Serena at last match, US Open 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The tennis legend is a hugely successful athlete and is one of the richest female tennis players in history.

Besides her actual tennis winnings, which are in the millions for each game, Serena also has multiple sponsorships and brand deals.

She also owns multiple companies, including her fashion company ‘S by Serena’.

Serena Williams. Picture: Getty Images

The 44-year-old broke multiple records for her tennis earnings, having the highest on-court earnings of any female athlete in the sport.

She is estimated to have earned roughly $94.8 million (£70 million) across her career, winning $12 million (£8.9 million) in 2013 in one season alone.

Serena Williams is currently estimated to be worth between $300-350 million (£222-£259 million).