Serena Williams breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performance. Picture: Getty

Professional tennis player Serena Williams has broken her silence after 'sending shots' to ex Drake at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

Serena Williams has broken her silence on her surprise cameo performance at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show earlier this week.

The 43-year-old professional tennis player took to Instagram to share a video of her rehearsing the 'Crip Walk' dance ahead of her performance.

Serena's performance shocked fans after the tennis player dated Kendrick Lamar's rival Drake in the early 2010s.

Serena Williams performed at Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Instagram, Williams broke her silence on her Crip Walk dance during Kendrick's historic performance.

"When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’"

She continued: "I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it!"

I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Serena Williams did the Crip Walk following her 2012 Olympic victory, but received criticism at the time, and some even suggested it glamorised gang violence.

The Crip Walk originated in Compton, California in the 1970s by a first generation Crip member.

She seemed to have remembered the backlash after joking about it on social media after her cameo during Kendrick's performance.

Serena Williams performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome. Picture: Getty

