Serena Williams 'sends shots' to Drake amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show appearance

10 February 2025, 08:37

Serena Williams 'sends shots' to Drake amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show appearance
Serena Williams 'sends shots' to Drake amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show appearance. Picture: Getty

Serena Williams' shock appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance has left fans wondering if this was a dig at Drake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar had a few special guests during the Super Bowl halftime show, and one in particular felt like the ultimate diss to Drake.

Serena Williams appeared during his hit song Not Like Us and made a cameo by doing the Crip Walk - a dance move created in Compton in the 1970s.

The tennis player and Drake were rumoured to have dated in the early 2010s, leaving fans stunned that she made an appearance on Kendrick's team.

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

Kendrick Lamar left fans shocked when he brought out the tennis legend Serena Williams, after Drake was rumoured to be romantically involved with her.

They reportedly started dating from around 2010 to 2016 at various points.

Back in 2011, Drake tweeted Serena, writing "@SerenaWilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat……. during our match this weekend."

Drake attend the tennis match between Serena Williams versus Jie Zheng of China on Day 4 of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank at the Rexall Centre on August 11, 2011 in Toronto.
Drake attend the tennis match between Serena Williams versus Jie Zheng of China on Day 4 of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank at the Rexall Centre on August 11, 2011 in Toronto. Picture: Getty

A user on X pointed out that "Kendrick getting the entire Super Bowl screaming 'a minor' with Serena Williams dancing has to feel like a shot gun blast to Drake's chest."

Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us on the Super Bowl stage, stopping just before the infamous 'Certified Lover boy, certified pedophile' line.

In videos from the event, the crowd appeared to roar and shout the 'a minor' line whilst Kendrick performed.

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome. Picture: Getty

Other fans applauded Serena's cameo:" kendrick bringing out serena williams to crip walk after drake stalked that woman publicly for years and obsessively threw shots at her for turning him down is so wild, that man is the definition of chaotic good."

Serena took to Instagram to share her excitement about her appearance: "Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!"

READ MORE KENDRICK LAMAR HERE:

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When did Drake date Serena Williams and was there a Rihanna Love Triangle?

When did Drake date Serena Williams and was there a Rihanna Love Triangle?

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Serena Williams

Drake

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show guest Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as 'Uncle Sam' explained

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show guest Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as 'Uncle Sam' explained
The line up for Capital XTRA's Comedy Club!

Capital XTRA Comedy Club For Global's Make Some Noise 2025: All The Info, Line-Up & More

Trending

What special guests other than SZA appeared with the rapper during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show special guests: Which artists featured?

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show setlist: What songs will he perform?

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show setlist: What songs did he perform?

How to watch the Super Bowl, what time does it start and where to watch

How to watch the Super Bowl, what time does it start and where to watch

Drake new solo album 2025: Release Date, Features & Tracklist

Drake new solo album 2025: Release Date, Features & Tracklist

Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us': Lyrics, Disses & Music Video Explained

Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us': Lyrics, Disses & Music Video Explained

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working