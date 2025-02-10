Serena Williams 'sends shots' to Drake amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show appearance
10 February 2025, 08:37
Serena Williams' shock appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance has left fans wondering if this was a dig at Drake.
Kendrick Lamar had a few special guests during the Super Bowl halftime show, and one in particular felt like the ultimate diss to Drake.
Serena Williams appeared during his hit song Not Like Us and made a cameo by doing the Crip Walk - a dance move created in Compton in the 1970s.
The tennis player and Drake were rumoured to have dated in the early 2010s, leaving fans stunned that she made an appearance on Kendrick's team.
Kendrick Lamar left fans shocked when he brought out the tennis legend Serena Williams, after Drake was rumoured to be romantically involved with her.
They reportedly started dating from around 2010 to 2016 at various points.
Back in 2011, Drake tweeted Serena, writing "@SerenaWilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat……. during our match this weekend."
A user on X pointed out that "Kendrick getting the entire Super Bowl screaming 'a minor' with Serena Williams dancing has to feel like a shot gun blast to Drake's chest."
Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us on the Super Bowl stage, stopping just before the infamous 'Certified Lover boy, certified pedophile' line.
In videos from the event, the crowd appeared to roar and shout the 'a minor' line whilst Kendrick performed.
Other fans applauded Serena's cameo:" kendrick bringing out serena williams to crip walk after drake stalked that woman publicly for years and obsessively threw shots at her for turning him down is so wild, that man is the definition of chaotic good."
Serena took to Instagram to share her excitement about her appearance: "Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!"
