Serena Williams' husband breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar diss track to ex Drake
11 February 2025, 12:21
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has opened up about the tennis players Super Bowl halftime show cameo with Kendrick Lamar.
Listen to this article
Serena Williams shocked fans after making a surprise cameo in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance doing the 'Crip Walk' dance.
Fans were taken aback by her cameo as the professional tennis player was rumoured to be dating rapper Drake in the early 2010s.
- What is the 'Crip Walk' dance? Serena Williams dance cameo at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show explained
- When did Drake date Serena Williams and was there a Rihanna Love Triangle?
- Serena Williams 'sends shots' to Drake amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show appearance
Serena's husband, who co-founded the social media platform Reddit, has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate his wife's cameo appearance.
Proving he is always a huge supporter of his wife, Alexis wrote: "Pretty fantastic halftime show."
This caption accompanied a picture of the Reddit co-founder sat in the VIP box taking in the views of the 80,000 seater stadium.
He also retweeted numerous videos and images of Serena's cameo at the Super Bowl, including praising the city of Compton for 'breeding greatness'.
Pretty fantastic halftime show.— Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 10, 2025
Alexis was also quick to defend Serena from backlash after she appeared on stage and did the 'Crip Walk' dance - which she also did after winning Wimbledon in 2012.
"Some of y’all have no idea how criticised Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago, and it shows…" he posted, calling out the double standards.
Serena and Alexis met in 2015, just months after her rumoured relationship with Drake ended. Since then, the pair have wed and welcomed two daughters together.