11 February 2025, 12:21

Serena Williams' husband breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar diss track to ex Drake.
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has opened up about the tennis players Super Bowl halftime show cameo with Kendrick Lamar.

Serena Williams shocked fans after making a surprise cameo in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance doing the 'Crip Walk' dance.

Fans were taken aback by her cameo as the professional tennis player was rumoured to be dating rapper Drake in the early 2010s.

Serena's husband, who co-founded the social media platform Reddit, has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate his wife's cameo appearance.

Serena Williams performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome
Serena Williams performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome. Picture: Getty

Proving he is always a huge supporter of his wife, Alexis wrote: "Pretty fantastic halftime show."

This caption accompanied a picture of the Reddit co-founder sat in the VIP box taking in the views of the 80,000 seater stadium.

He also retweeted numerous videos and images of Serena's cameo at the Super Bowl, including praising the city of Compton for 'breeding greatness'.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have two kids together.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have two kids together. Picture: Getty

Alexis was also quick to defend Serena from backlash after she appeared on stage and did the 'Crip Walk' dance - which she also did after winning Wimbledon in 2012.

"Some of y’all have no idea how criticised Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago, and it shows…" he posted, calling out the double standards.

Serena and Alexis met in 2015, just months after her rumoured relationship with Drake ended. Since then, the pair have wed and welcomed two daughters together.

