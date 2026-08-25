Why did Serayah split from fiancé Joey Bada$$ & how long were they together?

Why did Serayah split from fiancé Joey Bada$$ & how long were they together? Picture: Getty Images

Serayah and Joey Bada$$ were one of hip-hop’s staple couples, with them both sharing their new baby together, but now they have broken up, calling off the engagement. What is Joey Bada$$’& Serayah’s age?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Serayah and Joey Bada$$ have broken up, following a series of social media posts by the actress detailing infidelity -so what happened? How long were Serayah and Joey Bada$$ together? & When did she split from Jacob Latimore?

The hip-hop couple recently got engaged back in May 2025, following the news of their first pregnancy together.

The Empire star gave birth to her first child, and Joey’s second, in June; the baby boy recently celebrated his 1st birthday.

Joey Bada$$ & Serayah. Picture: Getty Images

But now, Serayah has taken to her Instagram to ‘expose’ her ex-fiancé for repeated infidelity, claiming he had ‘cheated on her several times’ throughout their relationship.

She said: “After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey. I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building.”

She added: “Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life.”

Joey Bada$$ & Serayah’s engagement has been called off💔 pic.twitter.com/YOT6WuzKtN — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) August 24, 2026

Since sharing the statement on her Instagram, her friends have shared images of them celebrating with the 31-year-old, after being ‘set free’ from the relationship.

One of her friends wrote: “It’s actually a celebration because thank you for releasing my friend into something better.”

Joey Bada$$, whose real name is Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, is yet to speak out following the allegations.

Posts from Serayah's Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @serayah

How long were Serayah & Joey Bada$$ together?

The couple was together for a significant amount of time before their recent split.

The 31-year-old rapper had been introduced to Serayah through mutual friends, but didn’t end up dating until a couple of years after, making it official in 2023.

Joey Bada$$ & Serayah. Picture: Getty Images

This came after the Empire star split from ex-boyfriend Jacob Latimore because of ‘mismatched goals’.

They hard-launched while on vacation in St. Lucia, following the actress starring in his music video for ‘Show Me’.

The pair were officially together for 4 years before they split.