Why did Serayah split from fiancé Joey Bada$$ & how long were they together?
25 August 2026, 12:37
Serayah and Joey Bada$$ were one of hip-hop’s staple couples, with them both sharing their new baby together, but now they have broken up, calling off the engagement. What is Joey Bada$$’& Serayah’s age?
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Serayah and Joey Bada$$ have broken up, following a series of social media posts by the actress detailing infidelity -so what happened? How long were Serayah and Joey Bada$$ together? & When did she split from Jacob Latimore?
The hip-hop couple recently got engaged back in May 2025, following the news of their first pregnancy together.
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The Empire star gave birth to her first child, and Joey’s second, in June; the baby boy recently celebrated his 1st birthday.
But now, Serayah has taken to her Instagram to ‘expose’ her ex-fiancé for repeated infidelity, claiming he had ‘cheated on her several times’ throughout their relationship.
She said: “After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey. I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building.”
She added: “Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life.”
Joey Bada$$ & Serayah’s engagement has been called off💔 pic.twitter.com/YOT6WuzKtN— DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) August 24, 2026
Since sharing the statement on her Instagram, her friends have shared images of them celebrating with the 31-year-old, after being ‘set free’ from the relationship.
One of her friends wrote: “It’s actually a celebration because thank you for releasing my friend into something better.”
Joey Bada$$, whose real name is Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, is yet to speak out following the allegations.
How long were Serayah & Joey Bada$$ together?
The couple was together for a significant amount of time before their recent split.
The 31-year-old rapper had been introduced to Serayah through mutual friends, but didn’t end up dating until a couple of years after, making it official in 2023.
This came after the Empire star split from ex-boyfriend Jacob Latimore because of ‘mismatched goals’.
They hard-launched while on vacation in St. Lucia, following the actress starring in his music video for ‘Show Me’.
The pair were officially together for 4 years before they split.