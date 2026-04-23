Will there be a second Michael Jackson movie?

Will there be a second Michael Jackson movie? Picture: Getty Images

The Michael Jackson film has been a box-office hit, starring his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the biopic and fans are already asking if there will be a sequel. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Watch the trailer for Michael

Michael, the 2026 Michael Jackson film, has got everybody talking, but as the reviews come in and the box-office figures soar, is there a place for a second Michael Jackson film?

The new biopic looks fantastic, with the pop icon's own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, taking on the role of the legend.

Whilst there are some mixed reviews, it is no secret that the world loves MJ, and there are already requests for a sequel.

Michael the biopic. Picture: Alamy

The over two-hour-long movie covers the exciting highs and the lows of Mihael’s career, with dazzling concert performances of his greatest hits throughout.

Michael concludes in the year 1988, at the peak of the ‘Bad’ era, so despite the long running time, there is still a lot of the Grammy-winning career not included.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the director, Antoine Fuqua, never intended to split the movie into two halves; however, because of various reasons of delay to production, the idea of a second part came to light.

Michael Jackson movie. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the premiere of the movie, the Lionsgate film's star, Adam FoGelson, revealed that the sequel was definitely on the table.

He said: “We have prepared for that moment. And if the audience reinforces that they’re ready for more, we’re prepared to give it to them sooner rather than later.”

Producer Graham King added: “We’re definitely kicking around some ideas. We’ll see what happens very soon, but right now, I have so much anxiety about people seeing this one.”

So, fans can hope for a sequel, as it is very much on the cards, they just need to make sure they are going out to watch Michael!