What is Saweetie’s real name, age & net worth? Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Saweetie has been in the news recently with her rumored boyfriend, Jadon Sancho. But what is her real name? How old is she? And how much is the ‘Icy’ rapper actually worth? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Saweetie is an iconic female rapper in the scene, making waves with her unforgettable track, ‘Icy Girl’.

She has also been rumoured to be dating footballer Jadon Sancho.

The footballer actually got a tattoo of her real middle name in September, seemingly confirming their romance.

The rapper is known to be glammed out and make club anthems for the girls.

But what is her real name? And how much is she worth?

Here are all the details.

What is Saweetie’s real name? And how old is she?

Saweetie’s birthday is July 2nd ,1993, making her 32 years old.

Her reumoure beau, Jadon, is 25.

The rapper’s full real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper.

The footballer got ‘Quiava’ tattooed behind his ear.

What is Saweetie’s net worth?

The ‘My Type’ rapper has been releasing music since 2017, blowing up with ‘Icy Girl’ in 2018.

Saweetie has made her living from streaming, touring, and even brand partnerships with her interest in fashion.

She is estimated to be worth between $4 million - $5 million (£2.9 million - £3.7 million).